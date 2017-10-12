More than 50,000 guns on the Northern Rivers

Guns collected by the Richmond Local Area Command during the state firearm amnesty, which concluded at the end of last month.

Guns collected by the Richmond Local Area Command during the state firearm amnesty, which concluded at the end of last month. Claudia Jambor

MORE than 50,000 guns are owned on the North Coast with a Ballina resident alone acquiring 237 firearms, according to new research.

The NSW police statistics obtained under freedom of information laws by the Greens is part of its Too Many Guns campaign in a bid to stand up for safe gun laws.

Lismore has among the highest gun ownership in North Coast regional cities with the 2480 postcode raking up 5958 registered firearms between 1549 registered owners.

Over to the coast, the Byron Shire 2481 postcode has a fraction of firearms compared to neighbouring Lismore.

The data reveals 129 registered gun owners and 394 registered firearms in the shire.

Greens MP and gun control spokesman David Shoebridge said the party is concerned there is a growing favouritism towards the gun lobby that has led to private arsenals in suburbia.

"Fewer households own guns, but ownership has become more concentrated,” Mr Shoebridge said.

"It is inevitable that some of these private arsenals will end up in the hands of criminals.

"The Liberal National and the Labor Party must stand up to the gun lobby and stop ignoring the community who overwhelmingly support serious gun control.”

At the end of last month, the NSW Police concluded its three month firearm amnesty where gun enthusiasts who wanted to retain unregistered weapons and related articles would be able to surrender, register or supply those items to a participating firearms dealer or police station without fear of prosecution.

In August, the Richmond Local Area Command confirmed about 200 guns and hundreds of kilos of ammunition had so far been surrendered.

Ballina

Registered Firearms:1378

Registered firearms owners: 399

Lismore

Registered Firearms: 5,958

Registered firearms owners: 1,549

Casino

Registered Firearms: 3916

Registered firearms owners: 399

Kyogle

Registered Firearms: 1975

Registered firearms owners: 494

Byron Bay

Registered Firearms: 394

Registered firearms owners: 129