More than $46k seized in highway traffic stop

A MAN will face court after police seized almost $50,000 in a traffic stop near Byron Bay.

Highway Patrol officers stopped a black Ford Ranger due to a faulty brake light while it was being north on the Pacific Highway at Brunswick Heads about 11.45pm on Saturday.

Police will allege they found more than $46,000 in cash when they searched the vehicle.

The driver, a 44-year-old man, also returned a positive roadside drug test for methylamphetamine.

He was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station where he was charged with dealing with the proceeds of crime and having goods in custody suspected of being stolen.

He's expected to face Byron Bay Local Court on March 21.

Further charges will depend on the outcome of test results.

The traffic stop was part of the state-wide Operation Safe Return.

Double demerits are in place over the entire long weekend for all speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt and motorcycle-helmet offences.

Across NSW, there have been a total of 2330 speed infringements, 104 drink-driving charges and three lives lost since the long weekend began.