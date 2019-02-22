Menu
More than 3000 homes have lost power.
Aisling Brennan
News

More than 3000 homes lose power across Northern Rivers

Aisling Brennan
by
22nd Feb 2019 4:21 PM
UPDATE 5.14pm: ALL available crews are investigating potential outages across the North Coast.

Power has been returned to most homes in Ballina with some homes still affected.

Crews are reporting strong winds have caused vegetation to bring down powerlines.

 

Original story: MORE than 2400 homes have lost power at Ballina this afternoon as a result of high winds.

Essential Energy crews have been notified of the unexpected power outage, which has impacted 2426 customers in the Ballina area.

Crews are also investigating power outages in the Tintenbar and Nashua areas, after more than 700 homes collectively have lost power.

More information to come.

