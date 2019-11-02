More than $1m in scholarships are on offer to study in Coffs

Scholarships are available now at Southern Cross University and TAFE.

THE FEDERAL Government is attempting to attract international students to Coffs Harbour, offering more than $1m worth of scholarships for students to attend the local Southern Cross University and TAFE campuses.

This comes under the government's Destination Australia program, which aims to reverse the trend of international students largely choosing to study in capital cities.

Statistics show just three per cent of international students enrolled with educational providers in regional Australia last year.

Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan said the $1,303,500 in funding would offer a total of 26 scholarships to both international and domestic students.

"These scholarships will see 26 students come to Coffs Harbour to study rather than go to capital cities, which is great for our area," Mr Conaghan said.

"Attracting more students here supports jobs at the vocational and tertiary training providers, plus it delivers more money into the tills of our local businesses."

A total of eight international scholarships, and eight domestic scholarships will be offered at Southern Cross University through an allocation of $1,056,000.

Four international scholarships and six domestic scholarships will be offered at TAFE through an allocation of $247,500.

Each student will receive $15,000 in scholarship money each year for the duration of their course.

Students can now apply for the scholarships and be ready to start in Semester 1 next year. Find out more here.

As part of The Advocate's Future Coffs Harbour campaign, Australia's leading demographer Bernard Salt identified that a major issue currently, and into the future, is retaining our youth.

Mr Bernard said population trends show there is a significant drop in population of locals aged from 18, before picking up again in those aged 40 and above.