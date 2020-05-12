Menu
More than 1700 properties have been affected by a power outage in the Byron hinterland.
News

More than 1700 properties hit by major power outage

Liana Turner
12th May 2020 9:48 AM
PROPERTIES in the Byron hinterland have been hit by a major power outage this morning.

According to Essential Energy’s website, 1771 customers have been affected by the outage.

It’s understood the outage, affecting properties including the Bangalow, Federal and Possum Creek areas, began about an hour ago.

It’s also understood power has been restored for at least some properties.

The cause of the outage is not yet known and Essential Energy has been contacted for comment.

A planned outage at Talofa is meanwhile affecting 48 properties.

Byron Shire News

