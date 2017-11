More than 150 gigs to entertain you

COUNTRY: Five years on from the release of her debut EP, Fanny Lumsden is hitting new highs with her second album Real Class Act , debuting #1 on the ARIA Country Album chart and #23 on the ARIA All-Genre chart. Real Class Act is one of only eight Australian artist albums to hit the top of the country charts in 2017 and the only independent release to reach #1. The Tumbarumba-based singer-songwriter was nominated for the ARIA Country Album of the Year in 2016. Lumsden is performing with her band The Thrillseekers at Clovass McKees Hill Hall, half way between Lismore and Casino, tomorrow from 6pm. Tickets from fannylumsden.net or by calling 6663 1412. Dan Stanley Freeman