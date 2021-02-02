More than 1300 affected by power outage

A large number of homes have lost power in the Tweed Valley, according to Essential Energy.

A large number of homes have lost power in the Tweed Valley, according to Essential Energy.

More than 1300 properties in the Tweed Valley are currently without power, according to Essential Energy.

As of shortly after 3pm, a total of 1377 properties were recorded to be affected by the outage.

This includes areas southwest of Murwillumbah including Uki and Kunghur.

Although the village is not currently included on the Essential Energy outage map, it is understood properties in Eungella and Tyalgum are also affected.

The cause of the outage, which according to Essential Energy’s website began about 2.30pm, is not yet known.

More to come.