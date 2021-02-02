Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A large number of homes have lost power in the Tweed Valley, according to Essential Energy.
A large number of homes have lost power in the Tweed Valley, according to Essential Energy.
News

More than 1300 affected by power outage

Liana Boss
2nd Feb 2021 3:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

More than 1300 properties in the Tweed Valley are currently without power, according to Essential Energy.

As of shortly after 3pm, a total of 1377 properties were recorded to be affected by the outage.

This includes areas southwest of Murwillumbah including Uki and Kunghur.

Although the village is not currently included on the Essential Energy outage map, it is understood properties in Eungella and Tyalgum are also affected.

The cause of the outage, which according to Essential Energy’s website began about 2.30pm, is not yet known.

More to come.

essential energy northern rivers power outage power outage
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One thing you should NEVER do with prawns

        Premium Content One thing you should NEVER do with prawns

        News “This is not something we want to see in areas like Ballina, Tweed, Evans Head or Byron Bay.”

        West Ballina man accused of car chase to face court again

        Premium Content West Ballina man accused of car chase to face court again

        News The 31-year-old allegedly stole a car from a shopping centre

        ’Unsettled’ weather, chance of severe storms for 3 days

        Premium Content ’Unsettled’ weather, chance of severe storms for 3 days

        Weather A southerly change is moving along the coast.

        ‘Loved to death’: Traffic changes will help at Lennox Head

        Premium Content ‘Loved to death’: Traffic changes will help at Lennox Head

        News Business owners are looking forward to the upgrade of the main street.