More than 125 young people hired under jobs scheme

MORE than 125 young people in the Northern Rivers community now have jobs under the 'Hire' element of the Australian Government's Youth Jobs PaTH (Prepare-Trial-Hire) program, Page MP Kevin Hogan has said.

He said Youth Jobs PaTH was providing a win for the local economy, with many local businesses already having taken advantage of the financial incentives available to hire more young people.

"About 125 local young people who have been dependent on welfare have now gained employment through the Government's innovative PaTH program," Mr Hogan said.

"This is a big win for those young people and a win for local businesses helping them grow."

"I encourage more business owners in our community to consider taking advantage of the Youth Bonus wage subsidy of up to $10,000 to assist taking on extra staff to help grow their business."

Businesses employing young people (15 to 24 years of age) on income support and registered with an employment services provider may be eligible for a Youth Bonus wage subsidy of up to $10,000.

Youth Jobs PaTH also offers young Australians access to job-ready training programs through the 'Prepare' element and internship opportunities through the 'Trial' element.

For more information about Youths Job PaTH, visit http://www.jobactive.gov.au/path