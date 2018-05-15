More than $120K in grants won by Northern NSW artists

Artist Marion Conrow in front of her video installation. The Building Still Lives. Homecoming/ NRC Silver Jubilee.

SEVEN Northern NSW artists have received more than $120,000 in grants by the Australia Council for the Arts.

The local artists to benefit from the latest round of federal grants in the Page and Richmond electorates are:

Marion Conrow, Lismore, $21,881. The well-known Lismore artists will develop and present a video installation exploring aspects of mild traumatic brain injury.

Jade Dewi Tyas Tunggal, Lismore, $23,375. The dancer, choreographer and teacher is one of NORPA's associate artists, and this project will be a cross-cultural collaboration between Jade Dewi Tyas Tunggal and NORPA's associate director Kirk Page to co-author a new work titled Smoke, bringing together the stories of cultural custodians from Indonesia and Australia. Development of this work will take place in the Northern Rivers.

Jesse Blackadder, Byron Shire, $15,000 to support the completion of her new novel, Five Ways to Kill a Fish.

Tristan Bancks, Byron Shire, $10,000. What would you do if you were fifteen years-old and had millions of dollars mistakenly deposited into your account? Tell the bank? Tell your parents? Or take the money and run? This is the premise for a TV adaptation of Tristan Bancks' childrens book Two Wolves. The grant will support a five-day regional writers' room to develop the novel into a TV series outline.

Lindy Lee, Byron Shire, $20,000 to create a 6m x 6m flung bronze floor work for From will to Form Tarrawarra Museum Biennnial 2018.

Clare Milledge, Byron Shire, $26,870 for development of a new body of work incorporating sound performance, glass painting, textiles and sculpture to be exhibited at the UQ Art Museum in February 2019 as part of the long running exhibition Spellbound. A research trip will be made to New York and also to inland Australia.

Sam Buckingham and Timothy James Bowen, Tweed Heads, $4705 for a collaboration between two singer songwriters and the stories of their fans.

The total amount of money granted for the seven local projects benefited is $121,831.

Also in this year's winners list is the Perch Creek band, formerly known as the Perch Creek Family Jug Band, now based in Melbourne, who were granted $15,000 as part of the Contemporary Music Touring Program to conduct a national album launch in metro and regional areas. The band applied via the Victorian side of the application process.

The Council

$6.8 million were delivered through the Australia Council's core grants program to support 222 projects by 133 individual artists, 30 groups, and 59 arts organisations.

Australia Council CEO Tony Grybowski said he was impressed by the diversity of arts activity being funded in what was a particularly competitive round.

"We continue to receive many high quality and ambitious proposals, and demand for our grant programs is far greater than the number of projects we are able to support. We congratulate all recipients who have been successful in this highly competitive environment."