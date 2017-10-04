More than 1000 sign petition against Square expansion

A Facebook page called Our Heart is Not For Sale, has been set up in opposition to plans to expand Lismore Shopping Square.

A PETITION against the expansion of Lismore Shopping Square has reached more than 1000 signatures overnight, compelling its organisers to increase the target to 1500 from 1000.

To date, 1042 people have shown their opposition to the proposed development by signing the Our Heart is Not for Sale petition, which was launched five days ago.

At the Lismore City Council meeting in September, councillors voted a close 6-5 against entering a Memorandum of Understanding to discuss the development with the Square's owner, McConaghy Properties.

The decision caused uproar around the community with those for the development voicing their outrage over the decision online and around Lismore.

Business leaders, Lismore MP Thomas George and Page MP Kevin Hogan as well as councillors who voted for the proposal have amplified their anger over the move.

Talks of a lodging a rescission motion have sparked community campaigns for and against bringing the proposal back to the council chambers.

Signs have been erected at Humbley Oval, which could be built over if the expansion went ahead, urging the community to 'Save Lismore Park'. Events have also been hosted by the Our Heart is not For Sale group in a bid to showcase the importance of public space.

But as numbers opposing the development increase, a counter campaign has also established by those for the expansion.

Mr Hogan and Mr George as well as Lismore Chamber of Commerce vice president Andrew Gordon joined forced to begin the Expand the Lismore Square petition about a week ago.

So far, the petition has attracted 1654 signatures and is chasing a target of 2500.