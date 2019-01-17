More than 100 fantastic shows on stage

AWESOME FOURSOME: Juicy is the new album by The Mamas. This eight-piece soul, RnB and funky fem-hop outfit from Melbourne is led by four of the sassiest vocalists you'll ever meet. They've been disciplining and nurturing audiences around Melbourne, becoming known for their sequin-studded shows and their knack for hard-hitting social commentary and outrageous comedy. At Treehouse on Belongil, 25 Childe St, Byron Bay, tonight from 6.30pm. Contributed