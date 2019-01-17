More than 100 fantastic shows on stage

Whats On
Today
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Clay Western 8pm; DJ Easy P 10pm
- Brunswick Picture House: Super Amazing Giant Girl 11am; Anne of Green Gables 2pm; Tommy Little & Luke McGregor 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery, Byron Bay: Nick Cunningham 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
- Lismore Heights Sports Club: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Karaoke 9.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Sean Jackson 6.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Andy Pierce 7pm
- The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Leigh James 5pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Thursday Takeover with DJ Reflex + Friends 8pm
Tomorrow
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: DJ Jordy 9.30pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Piano Bar Brian Pamphilion 4pm; Boardwalk Lounge Milo Green 6.30pm; Terrace Sessions Richie Williams 7.30pm
- Bangalow Bowlo: Swing Party 7pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Ino Pio 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Ben Walsh 5pm; The Vaudeville Smash 9pm
- Brunswick Picture House: Super Amazing Giant Girl 11am; Tommy Little & Luke McGregor 7pm; Anne Edmonds 9pm
- Byron Bay Brewery, Byron Bay: Wild Marmalade + Rhythm Sunbird 7pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Children's African Drumming Workshop 10.30am; Isaac Butterfield - Bad for Your Health 8pm
- Cherry Street Sports, Ballina: Jerome 7pm
- Coraki Hotel: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8pm
- Evans Head Bowling Club: Push 8pm
- Fresh Cafe, Byron Bay: Elena B Williams & String 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Occa Rock 8.30pm
- La Vida Bar & Restaurant, Lismore: Laura Noble 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Eric Grothe & The Gurus 9.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club, Lismore: Main Lounge - Who's Charlie 7.30pm; Auditorium - Taylor Henderson 7.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: RnB Fridays - DJ in the Beer Garden 9pm
- Mullum Farmers Market, Mullumbimby: Jesse Morris Band 8am
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: The Merger 7.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Billy Gudgeon Band 7pm
- Ocean Shores Country Club: Carly and Roo 6pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Massive 9.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Leigh James 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Brian Watt Band 8.30pm
- Suffolk Park Hotel: Guy Kachel 6pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Movie The Merger 7.30pm
- The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Greg Kew 7pm
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke 5.30pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Distraction 6.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Adam Harpaz 8pm
Saturday, January 19
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: DJ Jordy 9.30pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Guy Dutton 6.30pm; Terrace Sessions Level One - Adam Harpaz 7.30pm
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Glenn Massey 6pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Leigh James 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Longtime 6pm; DJ Fonzaius 9pm
- Brunswick Picture House: Super Amazing Giant Girl 11am; Anne Edmonds 7pm; Cheeky Cabaret 9pm
- Byron Bay Brewery, Byron Bay: Curious 6pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Paco Lara "The Andalusian Guitar" 8pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Cath Simes Band 8pm
- Evans Head Bowling Club: The Chris Cook Band 7.30pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: House DJ 8.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: Mescalito Blues 9.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club, Lismore: Main Lounge - Wally and the Gators 7.30pm
- Lulus Cafe, Mullumbimby: Elena B Williams & String 11am
- Mary G's, Lismore: Mossey Rocks in the front Bar 8.30pm Nightclub 9.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Bommers Band 7pm
- Northern Rivers Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Undercover 9.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 6pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Chris Aronsten 7pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Ewan James 1pm
- The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Biggy P 6pm
Sunday, January 20
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Lisa Hunt 4.30pm; DJ Dave Dog 8pm
- Brunswick Picture House: Biggest Little Magicians 12Noon; Cheeky Cabaret 3pm & 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery, Byron Bay: Friendzone Presents 4pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Grace & Beau 4pm
- Byron Bay Services Club: Pandanus Room - The Feramones 4.30pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Calexico 7.30pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Leigh James 4pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Neil McCann 1pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Word Play Duo 4pm
- Plateau Sports, Alstonville: Jeff Massey 2pm
- Seven Mile, Lennox Head: Adam Brown 3pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Blue Child Collective + Jock Barnes 3pm; Vinyl DJ Flyfingaz 6pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Carly Mackeeras 1pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Bill Jacobi noon
- Suffolk Park Hotel: Ooz 5pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; Rueben Davis 1pm
- The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: James Scott 5pm
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke Noon; Rob Saric 4.30pm
- Wardell Sports & Recreation Club: Jam Session 2pm
Monday, January 21
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae Afterparty 8pm
Tuesday, January 22
- Bangalow Hotel: Open Mic 7pm
- Bangalow Bowlo: Salsa Classes 6.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Sarah Grant 8pm; My Happy Place 10pm
- Brunswick Picture House: Circus - Mr Gorski 11am; Grendel Grendel Grendel 2pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Musical Bingo 8pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday Live DJs 8pm
Wednesday, January 23
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Bangalow Bowlo: Swing Classes 6.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Josh Lee Hamilton 8pm; DJ Reiflex 10pm
- Brunswick Picture House: Circus - Mr Gorski 11am; Spirited Away 2pm
- Byron Bay Brewery, Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 7.30pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: The Wharf Revue - ANT Live Screening 7.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Trivia 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ My Happy Place 8pm