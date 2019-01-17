Menu
AWESOME FOURSOME: Juicy is the new album by The Mamas. This eight-piece soul, RnB and funky fem-hop outfit from Melbourne is led by four of the sassiest vocalists you'll ever meet. They've been disciplining and nurturing audiences around Melbourne, becoming known for their sequin-studded shows and their knack for hard-hitting social commentary and outrageous comedy. At Treehouse on Belongil, 25 Childe St, Byron Bay, tonight from 6.30pm.
More than 100 fantastic shows on stage

Javier Encalada
by
17th Jan 2019 1:00 PM
Today

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Clay Western 8pm; DJ Easy P 10pm
  • Brunswick Picture House: Super Amazing Giant Girl 11am; Anne of Green Gables 2pm; Tommy Little & Luke McGregor 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery, Byron Bay: Nick Cunningham 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports Club: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Karaoke 9.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Sean Jackson 6.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Andy Pierce 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Leigh James 5pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Thursday Takeover with DJ Reflex + Friends 8pm

Tomorrow

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: DJ Jordy 9.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Piano Bar Brian Pamphilion 4pm; Boardwalk Lounge Milo Green 6.30pm; Terrace Sessions Richie Williams 7.30pm
  • Bangalow Bowlo: Swing Party 7pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Ino Pio 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Ben Walsh 5pm; The Vaudeville Smash 9pm
  • Brunswick Picture House: Super Amazing Giant Girl 11am; Tommy Little & Luke McGregor 7pm; Anne Edmonds 9pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery, Byron Bay: Wild Marmalade + Rhythm Sunbird 7pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Children's African Drumming Workshop 10.30am; Isaac Butterfield - Bad for Your Health 8pm
  • Cherry Street Sports, Ballina: Jerome 7pm
  • Coraki Hotel: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8pm
  • Evans Head Bowling Club: Push 8pm
  • Fresh Cafe, Byron Bay: Elena B Williams & String 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Occa Rock 8.30pm
  • La Vida Bar & Restaurant, Lismore: Laura Noble 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Eric Grothe & The Gurus 9.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club, Lismore: Main Lounge - Who's Charlie 7.30pm; Auditorium - Taylor Henderson 7.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: RnB Fridays - DJ in the Beer Garden 9pm
  • Mullum Farmers Market, Mullumbimby: Jesse Morris Band 8am
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: The Merger 7.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Billy Gudgeon Band 7pm
  • Ocean Shores Country Club: Carly and Roo 6pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Massive 9.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Leigh James 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Brian Watt Band 8.30pm
  • Suffolk Park Hotel: Guy Kachel 6pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Movie The Merger 7.30pm
  • The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Greg Kew 7pm
  • Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke 5.30pm
  • Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Distraction 6.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Adam Harpaz 8pm

Saturday, January 19

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: DJ Jordy 9.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Guy Dutton 6.30pm; Terrace Sessions Level One - Adam Harpaz 7.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Glenn Massey 6pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Leigh James 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Longtime 6pm; DJ Fonzaius 9pm
  • Brunswick Picture House: Super Amazing Giant Girl 11am; Anne Edmonds 7pm; Cheeky Cabaret 9pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery, Byron Bay: Curious 6pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Paco Lara "The Andalusian Guitar" 8pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Cath Simes Band 8pm
  • Evans Head Bowling Club: The Chris Cook Band 7.30pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: House DJ 8.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: Mescalito Blues 9.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club, Lismore: Main Lounge - Wally and the Gators 7.30pm
  • Lulus Cafe, Mullumbimby: Elena B Williams & String 11am
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Mossey Rocks in the front Bar 8.30pm Nightclub 9.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Bommers Band 7pm
  • Northern Rivers Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Undercover 9.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 6pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Chris Aronsten 7pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Ewan James 1pm
  • The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Biggy P 6pm

Sunday, January 20

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Lisa Hunt 4.30pm; DJ Dave Dog 8pm
  • Brunswick Picture House: Biggest Little Magicians 12Noon; Cheeky Cabaret 3pm & 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery, Byron Bay: Friendzone Presents 4pm
  • Byron Bay Golf Club: Grace & Beau 4pm
  • Byron Bay Services Club: Pandanus Room - The Feramones 4.30pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Calexico 7.30pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Leigh James 4pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Neil McCann 1pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Word Play Duo 4pm
  • Plateau Sports, Alstonville: Jeff Massey 2pm
  • Seven Mile, Lennox Head: Adam Brown 3pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Blue Child Collective + Jock Barnes 3pm; Vinyl DJ Flyfingaz 6pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Carly Mackeeras 1pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Bill Jacobi noon
  • Suffolk Park Hotel: Ooz 5pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; Rueben Davis 1pm
  • The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: James Scott 5pm
  • Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke Noon; Rob Saric 4.30pm
  • Wardell Sports & Recreation Club: Jam Session 2pm

Monday, January 21

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae Afterparty 8pm

Tuesday, January 22

  • Bangalow Hotel: Open Mic 7pm
  • Bangalow Bowlo: Salsa Classes 6.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Sarah Grant 8pm; My Happy Place 10pm
  • Brunswick Picture House: Circus - Mr Gorski 11am; Grendel Grendel Grendel 2pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Musical Bingo 8pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday Live DJs 8pm

Wednesday, January 23

  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Bangalow Bowlo: Swing Classes 6.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Josh Lee Hamilton 8pm; DJ Reiflex 10pm
  • Brunswick Picture House: Circus - Mr Gorski 11am; Spirited Away 2pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery, Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 7.30pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: The Wharf Revue - ANT Live Screening 7.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Trivia 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ My Happy Place 8pm
Lismore Northern Star

