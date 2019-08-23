More support for local in-home child care services

MORE vulnerable Northern Rivers families will be able to receive assistance after Lismore-based Northern Rivers Children's Services received an $80,000 grant to increase in-home care services for the region.

Northern Rivers Children's Services CEO Jane Isenhood said the grant would help the in-home care aspect of the business to employ more staff, which in turn allows them to help more families.

In-home care manager Charlotte Lynch said unlike the family day care aspect of the business where children come into homes of an educator, in-home care instead sees educators go to the homes of clients to care for children.

"In-home care is targeted towards shift workers, those with disabilities, disadvantaged and vulnerable families, and those who cannot afford or integrate into mainstream child care,” she said.

Ms Lynch said there were more than 40 families currently accessing in-home care with only 30 educators.

"This money will help us grow to meet the needs of the community and be available to help more families,” she said.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said the Federal grant, which is in addition to the funding the organisation currently receives, will improve access to child care for children and families in the local community.

"This grant of $80,000 will help the Northern Rivers Children Service's In Home Care program to continue operating in our community and improve both the viability and sustainability of this crucial service,” he said.

"It will help the Northern Rivers-based organisation overcome some of the unique challenges child care services in the city don't face, such as attracting and retaining qualified staff.”

Mr Hogan said the funding means more hard-working families in the community can take advantage of the government's Child Care Subsidy to work, learn or volunteer.

"The CCCF is part of our Government's Child Care Safety Net, which aims to give the most vulnerable children a strong start, while supporting parents into work,” he said.

As well as in-home care, not-for-profit Northern Rivers Children's Services also offers family day care, after school care as well as operating two local childcare centres.