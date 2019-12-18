Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wild Oats X1 is one of the favourites for the Sydney to Hobart race which starts on Boxing Day. Pic: Brett Costello.
Wild Oats X1 is one of the favourites for the Sydney to Hobart race which starts on Boxing Day. Pic: Brett Costello.
Water Sports

More structural damage for Sydney to Hobart favourite

by Amanda Lulham
18th Dec 2019 3:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

If bad luck comes in threes then Wild Oats X1 is due a change in fortune ahead of the Sydney to Hobart start on Boxing Day.

After racing against the clock to have major structural damage repaired when the mast fractured at deck level, the crew missed valuable racing time when the Big Boat Challenge on Sydney Harbour was cancelled due to thick bushfire smoke.

 

Wild Oats is one of five supermaxis in the Sydney to Hobart this year. Pic: Rolex/Studio Borlenghi
Wild Oats is one of five supermaxis in the Sydney to Hobart this year. Pic: Rolex/Studio Borlenghi

The team suffered a third setback when a spreader on the mast broke during a recent training sail, involving more repairs for the team and time offt the water.

"It was a loss of another days sailing,'' said tactician Iain Murray, aboard for all of Wild Oats XI's nine previous line honours wins and part of the brains trust in the predominently Pittwater crew.

"But the boat is good. We are good.''

 

Wild Oats XI has had a troubled lead-up to the race.
Wild Oats XI has had a troubled lead-up to the race.

 

Wild Oats' on-water lead-up concludes this week after the supermaxi completed a 24 hour qualifier on Monday.

"She was ripping round for a day in a lot of wind, it was a good test,'' said Murray of the yacht which has spent big chunks of December being worked on at Woolwich Dock.

"The program is back on schedule and we are just ticking off all the things we have to do, the compliances, procedures of safety, getting the race gear on the boat.''

 

Jim Cooney skipper of Comanche, and Iain Murray of Wild Oats XI with the winners trophy. Pic: Brett Costello
Jim Cooney skipper of Comanche, and Iain Murray of Wild Oats XI with the winners trophy. Pic: Brett Costello

 

The battle for tyhe 2019 Sydney to Hobart line honours will be fought out between Neutral Bay businessman Jim Cooney and his Comanche team, Lane Cove's Christian Beck and his InfoTrack team, the Queensland yacht Black Jack and the Hong Kong superrmaxi Scallywag which is based in the inner west and raced by a predominantly Sydney crew.

With the exception of Scallywag, all these yachts are former line honours winners for either current or former owners.

More Stories

Show More
commanche sailing scallywag sydney to hobart 2019 wild oats xi
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bushfire danger closes State Forests over the festive season

        Bushfire danger closes State Forests over the festive season

        News ANYONE planning a camping or bushwalking holiday this festive season should be aware that many State Forests will be closed due to the high bushfire danger.

        ‘Exceptional heat’ to hit parts of region, warns BoM

        premium_icon ‘Exceptional heat’ to hit parts of region, warns BoM

        News Parts of the Northern Rivers are set to swelter with high temperatures predicted...

        Cop’s ear bitten after Christmas party, court hears

        premium_icon Cop’s ear bitten after Christmas party, court hears

        News THE South Lismore man is accused of assaulting the police officer and a security...

        Lismore home to second deadliest greyhound track in NSW

        premium_icon Lismore home to second deadliest greyhound track in NSW

        News Greyhound Welfare Commission refutes dog track claims.