More staff have virus at aged care home

More than 60 people - 24 staff and 37 residents - at the Newmarch House nursing home near Penrith have tested positive to COVID-19.

Another two staff members at Sydney's Newmarch House nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19 following the deaths of 13 residents.

Anglicare Sydney confirmed the positive tests despite what it called "strict procedures and enforced infection control practices".

since the outbreak on April 11.

"We are investigating further as to how this occurred and we continue to work closely with the NSW Public Health Unit on this," Anglicare Sydney said in a statement on Saturday morning.

"Additional positive cases associated with Newmarch House are very distressing for our staff, our residents, and their families."

The news of two more cases being confirmed in tests on Friday comes after three residents tested positive on Thursday.

Federal Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck said residents were receiving the best possible care supported by the local public health unit.

Newmarch House has been criticised by residents' relatives for a lack of communication.

In an attempt to improve communications, the nursing home has started window visits, where family members can visit the facility and talk with their relatives through a window.

"We are further improving our pastoral care for residents and their families by offering access to Anglicare Sydney's counselling and chaplaincy services as well as continuing the successful window visits between residents and families," Anglicare Sydney said in the statement.

"Additionally, Anglicare Sydney was relieved to hear that the outbreak of COVID-19 at Dorothy Henderson Lodge has now been dealt with.

"This gives us great hope that we will overcome this devastating virus at Newmarch House."

