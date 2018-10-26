Menu
LOCAL HERO: Lismore's Australian Invictus Games team member, Pilot Officer Nathan Parker has won a gold and silver medal for indoor rowing and a silver in athletics at the 2018 event.
Sport

More silver for Nathan at Invictus Games

Alison Paterson
by
26th Oct 2018 4:18 PM
LISMORE'S Invictus Games athlete Nathan Parker was on fire as he collected a silver medal at the athletics events on Thursday.

In Sydney Parker, 23, competed in the Men's IT3 400m and flew down the track to run the distance in 01:03.45 to take out second place behind Mike Kacer from the USA who won in 01:03.17.

Earlier in the day Parker just missed out on a bronze medal by .32 of second when he came a credible fourth in the Men's IT3 200m final in 26:46, again behind Kacer who came second.

On Monday Parker realised his dream of bettering his bronze in the 2017 Toronto Invictus Games rowing events, when he came away with a gold medal in the Men's IR3 four minute endurance and a silver in the Men's IR3 one minute sprint.

On Friday Parker is set to compete in the 100m and then a 4 x 100m relay.

Lismore Northern Star

