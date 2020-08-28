Menu
A 2.4m male white shark that was caught on a smart drum line at Evans Head on 8th May 2017
More shark mitigation funding on the cards

Jessica Lamb
28th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
A PROPOSITION will be put to the NSW treasurer for the state budget in September for more shark mitigation measures in the Tweed.

It is understood this funding will cover another SMART drum line and listening station for the region.

The NSW agricultural Minister Adam Marshall confirmed the move to the ABC this morning.

The advocacy comes after Tugun man Rob Pedretti, 60, was killed by a great white shark while out surfing off the Kingscliff coastline on June 7.

It will be welcome news to many who believe the Tweed was snubbed when only two shark drones were funded for the four surf clubs in the area by the NSW Government for the next 12 months.

Tweed Shire Council has since voted to fund two extra shark drones themselves for the region’s clubs who missed out.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest welcomed the proposition to give Tweed extra resources “to keep our beaches safer”.

