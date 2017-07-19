19°
More charges anticipated against Lismore gynecologist

Hamish Broome
| 19th Jul 2017 11:09 AM
Glenn Allan Taylor leaves Lismore Local Court on November 28, 2016.
Glenn Allan Taylor leaves Lismore Local Court on November 28, 2016.

THE DISTRICT Court arraignment of a Lismore gynaecologist accused of 60 counts of sexual and indecent assault on several patients was adjourned this morning after it was revealed that police are investigating fresh sexual assault allegations against the accused, Dr Glenn Allan Taylor.

Prosecutor Karen Vaughan told Judge Laura Wells a further two complainants had come forward to police in relation to the 62-year-old doctor, who most recently practiced from a clinic in Uralba St.

"There will be fresh charges I anticipate filed in the Local Court," Ms Vaughan said.

Taylor was not present in court.

Solicitor Steve Spinks, acting as agent for Taylor's Sydney-based law firm Tresscox Lawyers, told Judge Laura Wells an email was sent to the court requesting Taylor be excused from today's proceedings.

"Where is he?" Judge Wells asked.

"He is currently residing on the Gold Coast," Mr Spinks said.

"Bail is to continue," Judge Wells said.

Today's adjournment marks the fourth time Taylor's legal proceedings have been adjourned due to fresh complaints.

The veteran gynaecologist is accused of sexually or indecently assaulting 30 women over a 23 year period while working in the Lismore area.

He is charged with 18 counts of aggravated sexual assault and 42 counts of aggravated indecent assault under authority.

All of the alleged victims are former patients of Dr Taylor's.

The first alleged assault occurred in 1993, and continued until March last year when a complaint from a 21-year-old patient sparked the initial police investigation.

He was arrested in November.

Judge Wells adjourned the matter until August 30, where it will return to Lismore District Court.

