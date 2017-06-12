More severe weather heading to Northern Rivers

Wet weather hits Seven Mile Beach at Lennox Head with heavy rain between 200mm to 300mm forecast, plummeting temperatures and possible flash flooding across the Northern Rivers.

Monday 11.55am: A GALE warning has been issued for Byron coast on Tuesday June 13.

BoM predict winds on Tuesday will be south-easterly 20 to 30 knots, and will reach up to 35 knots offshore north of Cape Byron in the evening.

There is a strong wind warning for today with easterly to south-easterly winds from 15 to 25 knots increasing 20 to 25 knots in the late afternoon.

A low pressure system off the far southern Queensland coast is bringing widespread showers with local heavy falls to parts of the northern New South Wales coast.

The low is expected to deepen during today and Tuesday, and then weaken later Wednesday.

This weather system has the potential to cause river flooding as well as local flash flooding (minor to moderate) in the Tweed river valley and Coffs Coast from this afternoon onwards.

Monday 10.53am: THE Bureau of Meteororoligy (BoM) have issued a severe weather warning for heavy rainfall in the Northern Rivers.

Particularly heavy rainfall is expected over the next few days and BoM Meteorologist Jordan Notara said there is potential for flash flooding.

Weather severe weather warning area map. Contributed

Minor flood warnings have been issued for the Brunswick River Valley, and the Richmond and Wilson Rivers.

"A low pressure trough lies off the New South Wales north coast and is directing south to southeasterly winds over the waters, which is expected to persist and be very slow moving over the next several days," Mr Notara said.

The trough is expected to deepen a little today and tomorrow (Tuesday), forming a low, and bringing stronger winds to the far northern waters.

Full drains near Uralba Street in Lismore. Marc Stapeberg

Up to 200 mm further may fall in parts of the Northern Rivers district over the next two days but some catchments may receive higher.

Forecast for Monday - midnight:

- Weather will be cloudy with a 100% chance of showers and the chance of a thunderstorm.

- Easterly winds 15 to 20 knots, reaching up to 25 knots north of Yamba during the afternoon and evening, which will turn south-easterly in the late afternoon.

Tuesday June 13:

- There is a strong wind warning for Byron Coast with continued cloudy skies and 100% chance of showers, heavy at times and a chance of a thunderstorm.

- Possible rainfall predicted as 70 to 120 mm in Byron Bay and 45 to 90 mm predicted for Lismore.

Wednesday June 14:

- Winds will be easing on Wednesday but there is still a high chance of a thunderstorm and 95% chance of showers.

- Possible rainfall predicted as 15 to 40 mm.

Thursday June 15:

- 95% chance of showers and a chance of a thunderstorm with light winds.

- 8 to 20 mm expected for Lismore and 10 to 30 mm for Byron.

Friday June 16:

- Partly cloudy with 80% chance of showers and light winds with 4 to 10 mm of rain expected.

The maximum rainfall in the region -also the maximum for the state -was in Tuckombil which has received 156 ml until 9am this morning.

This was closely followed by the Houghlahans creek which received 135 ml, and BoM have also issued warmings for these areas.

Information from the North Coast Storm Chasers states after 282mm of rainfall has fallen in the past 48 hours over the Richmond and Wilsons River Valley a Minor Flood warning sees:

- Wilsons river at Lismore: Likely to reach 5.5 meters on Monday morning with minor flooding, river currently steadily rising.

- Richmond River at Coraki: Likely to exceed 3.4 meters early Monday morning then rise further to 3.9 meters late afternoon with minor flooding.

- Richmond river at Bungawalbyn: Likely to exceed three meters early Monday morning then rise further to 3.3 meters late Monday afternoon with minor flooding.

Maximum temperatures are expected to sit around the low 20s for the week.

BoM forecasts suggest the Northern Rivers won't see any sun until Saturday, when rain is expected to stop.