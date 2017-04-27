21°
News

More schools contacted over whooping cough outbreaks

Claudia Jambor
| 27th Apr 2017 5:30 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AT least three North Coast schools have been contacted by health authorities about whooping cough outbreaks in the past month, the Northern NSW Local Health District revealed.

Teven-Tintenbar Public School shared the health district information letter on its Facebook page yesterday and alerted the school community to five confirmed cases.

Assistant director for Public Heath North Coast, Greg Bell said the other two schools contacted were Byron Shire Schools, which he didn't name.

Since January, the district recorded 50 lab-tested whooping cough cases.

The number is "slightly higher" than this time last year.

He said about 30 whooping cough response packages were out in the past few months mostly to parents that may be associated with recent cases around the region.

Mr Bell said the letters, which contain signs and symptoms and management information, are entrenched in standard practise to protect the most vulnerable to the disease such as babies under six weeks old.

He said the spike follows a significant rise in cases last year after low numbers in previous years.

"It really can only rise from here on in and people need to be aware of that," Mr Bell said.

He encouraged pregnant women to get vaccinated against the disease as well as adults who work with children.

Mr Bell also encouraged parents to check if their children need a booster shot after a recent resurgence in cases among school kids between grade four to seven.

He did warn immunised children can sometimes catch an often milder whooping cough infection.

"This illness can affect the family routine for many weeks," he said.

Whooping cough symptoms

  • Whooping cough starts like a cold with a blocked or runny nose, sneezing, a mild fever and an occasional cough.
  • The cough gets worse and severe bouts of uncontrollable coughing develop. Coughing bouts can be followed by vomiting, choking or taking a big gasping breath which causes a "whooping" sound. The cough can last for many weeks and can be worse at night.
  • Some newborns may not cough at all but stop breathing completely and turn blue. Other babies have difficulties feeding or they can choke and gag.
  • Older children and adults may just have a mild cough that doesn't go away. In adults the cough commonly lasts 5-7 weeks, sometimes longer.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers healh northern rivers schools vaccinations whooping cough

Beloved Lismore pub will not reopen following flood

Beloved Lismore pub will not reopen following flood

THE hotel is most well known for its history of live music, and for being where Queen Elizabeth stayed during her visit to Lismore in 1954.

PTSD cop: 'No, I'll be gone before they arrive'

Inquest into death of Northern Rivers detective

Accused Nimbin marijuana trimmers to face trial in July

COURT: Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book. Photo contributed.

The men were paid piecemeal to trim cannabis heads for sale

Rain gives us pause to reflect: OPINION

North Lismore during the floods.

"I'm sure there are quite a few people still shell shocked"

Local Partners

Beloved Lismore pub will not reopen following flood

THE hotel is most well known for its history of live music, and for being where Queen Elizabeth stayed during her visit to Lismore in 1954.

Family's desperate search for late grandmother's ring

Old and new hands . Thursday, Aug 21, 2014 . Photo Nev Madsen / The Chronicle

"We are all devastated about it"

Grinspoon is happy to help with flood appeal

BACK ON THE ROAD: Grinspoon remain happy to assist with Lismore's flood recovery.

"Lismore is the birthplace of Grinspoon... we owe that community"

Old-time music by young Canadian guns

The Montreal-based All Day Breakfast Stringband plays old time music from the southern and midwestern USA using fiddle, guitar, double bass and banjo.

The All Day Breakfast Stringband is coming to Kyogle

Play School live concert coming to Fraser Coast

Come and celebrate with Big Ted, Little Ted, Humpty and Jemima at the Birthday Party for Play School.

Find out when and where to get tickets.

Shania Twain to drop first album in 15 years

ONE of the world’s biggest pop-country singers is finally making a comeback.

What's on the big screen this week

Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff in a scene from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2.

GUARDIANS of the Galaxy is back with even more laughs.

Byron band booked to play Glastonbury Festival

EUROPE: Parcel moved to Berlin to develop their music career in 2015.

With an estimated audience of 135,000 festival-goers

Grinspoon is happy to help with flood appeal

BACK ON THE ROAD: Grinspoon remain happy to assist with Lismore's flood recovery.

"Lismore is the birthplace of Grinspoon... we owe that community"

Miss Universe stage 'nothing like the movies'

COMPEITION READY: Aquila Bergstrom is vying for shot at the Miss Universe Australia crown.

Coast beauty vies for Miss Universe Australia chance

Matt Preston tucks into ninth season of MasterChef

MasterChef judge Matt Preston returns for a ninth season of the reality cooking show.

Humble vegetable is set to get a makeover on popular cooking show.

Flamboyant British judge joins new season of House Rules

Laurence Llewelyn Bowen joins Channel Seven's House Rules.

Designer Laurence Llewelyn Bowen joins Seven's reality reno show

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

Charming Home in Peaceful Village

898 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 Auction

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

SNEAK PREVIEW

14 Barby Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 1 $1,125,000

Peace, privacy & so much more.... From one of Bangalow's highest positions is this Award Winning designed "Bush Pavilion Home" with views of the Village &...

Quality Home Plus Separate Accommodation

15 Mango Bark Court, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $980,000 to...

Set on an elevated, private corner position is this spacious quality built home. Through the picket fence to the covered verandah entrance you get the feeling this...

Village Living In Main Arm

892 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $595,000 to...

Set on 1042m2, this beautiful property offers an ideal country lifestyle in the charming, family friendly village of Main Arm. The home has recently been...

Beachfront Home Between Nature &amp; The Sea

House 5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,050,000 to...

Situated in an exclusive beachfront enclave with acres of bush reserve to the rear and direct private access to the beach at the front. This beautiful, quality...

The ULTIMATE TREE CHANGE/SEA CHANGE!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

PLUS: A LEASEBACK OR EXTENDED SETTLEMENT OFFERED! Enjoy all the benefits of country living without all the hassle of running a large property & ever so...

Beautiful Home In Boutique Community

35/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 $795,000 to...

Situated in the elegant 'Forest Glades' complex this architecturally designed tri-level detached townhouse offers a coastal home set within lush wildlife...

World Class Luxury In Exclusive Cypress Villas

2/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,700,000

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity. Surrounded...

Bask &amp; Stow

59 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 Please Contact...

First National are excited to present to the market Bask & Stow… a luxe guesthouse featuring a collection of individually styled guest suites with reference to...

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!