More rain on the way for the Northern Rivers

More rain is on its way for the Northern Rivers.

EXPECT at least another 10-20mm of rain in the Lismore area today, according to weather experts.

In the past 24 hours, Lismore has recorded 55mm of rain and from the look of things this morning, it's not going to ease up any time soon.

Tomorrow we can expect another 15-25mm and showers are forecast for the rest of the week, says the Bureau of Meteorology.

There have been heavy falls recorded right across the Northern Rivers over the past 24 hours, including 175mm at Rappville, 60mm at Ballina, 82mm at Byron Bay and 105mm at Goonengerry.

It's also been windy, with gusts of up to 40km/h recorded in some areas.