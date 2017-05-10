More rain on the way so take care on the roads

STAY DRY AND SAFE: Rain is predicted throughout the Northern Rivers for the next few days so take extra care out there.

PUT away your sunblock, get out your umbrella and raincoat, take a deep breath and be prepared to drive more carefully because there's more rain on way.

And with temperatures looking at a minimum of 10 and a maximum of 22, you might want to add a scarf or a jumper.

After a lovely sunny weekend, today's grey clouds signal more light showers are on the agenda, according to NSW Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster, Jordan Notara.

However, Mr Notara said we face light showers rather than heavy downpours, over the next coming days.

"There is a good chance of rain tomorrow (Thursday) and on Friday the showers will expand inland,” he said.

"There's an 80% chance of rain between 3mm and 5mm on Saturday and on the weekend and there's a bit of uncertainty as we expect quite a high chance of rain on the coast and throughout the Northern Rivers.

But it's not all bad news, with sunshine predicted to arrive by Tuesday.

So take care out there and be especially kind to other drivers, cyclists, pedestrians and stray ducks.

We all want to get someone we love to get home safe and sound.