More prizemoney on offer in country NSW racing

There will soon be more prizemoney on offer at NSW races. Ali Kuchel

COUNTRY racing clubs as well as local owners and trainers will benefit from increased prizemoney starting in September.

It is the result of a new strategic plan by Racing NSW and will cover all meetings across the state.

The move aims to help defray costs to owners, enabling trainers to improve their business viability as well as providing a stimulus for increasing field sizes, especially for metropolitan and provincial racing.

Racing NSW chairman Russell Balding said prizemoney would increase by more than $24 million a year.

"We are delighted to be able to deliver these significant increases in prizemoney across all three sectors coinciding with the start of the spring,” Balding said.

From September, minimum prizemoney for Saturday metropolitan races will increase by $25,000 to $125,000 a race.

Most of the increase in prizemoney will be on horses finishing fourth to 10th.

In a first for NSW racing, part of the increased prizemoney paid for horses finishing in these positions will be paid directly to the trainer, providing a $13.1 million improvement to trainers' cash flows.

In addition, trainers themselves will receive an additional $2.4 million a year in trainer's commissions.

With prizemoney paid down to 10th, jockeys will also benefit.

"Racing NSW would like to again thank the NSW Government for embracing wagering tax parity as we progress towards placing racing in NSW on a level playing field with Victoria wagering tax,” Balding said.

Following these increases in prizemoney NSW will now be paying $260 million annually in prizemoney and bonuses, which is the highest of any state in Australia.

The new strategic plan will also focus on investment in tracks and training facilities, and on integrity operations.

Racing NSW chief executive Peter V'landys said prizemoney had increased by $130 million annually over seven years.

"The success of racing in NSW over this time is due in no small part due to the thousands of hard-working industry participants,” he said.