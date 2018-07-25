Rising rugby star charged over coward punch scandal

MELBOURNE Rebels player Hunter Paisami has been charged with affray after a man was left hospitalised after an alleged coward punch last weekend.

Paisami spent Tuesday being interviewed by Melbourne police and late in the day was charged with "making an affray".

He was bailed to appear before a magistrate on September 20.

It followed a social media post on Sunday alleging Paisami and Rebels teammate Pone Fa'amausili were involved in an incident that left a man unconscious.

The post was made by a woman who said her brother had been attacked by the pair.

It is understood the man knows both players, and is the brother of Paisami's girlfriend.

It is understood that an argument occurred at a nightclub and that the man was allegedly punched in the back of the head, rendering him unconscious.

The man allegedly assaulted by Hunter Paisami. Picture: Facebook/Lucy Annabell Yakapo

"The Melbourne Rebels can confirm club player Hunter Paisami has been formally charged and bailed to appear before a magistrate on 20 September," Rebels chief executive Baden Stephenson said in a statement.

"With the matter now subject to a judicial process the club will not be commenting specifically on the case.

"Both Hunter and Pone Fa'amausili remain suspended indefinitely pending the outcome of the club's internal investigation and in consultation with Rugby Australia, Rugby Victoria and the Rugby Union Players' Association.

"I would like to reiterate to our partners, members, supporters, communities and families that the Club is taking this matter extremely seriously.

"The board, management team and player leadership group are working together to address recent issues and provide a response that ultimately strengthens not only our club, but also our communities and our code."

The incident comes just a week after Rebels backrower Amanaki Mafi was charged by New Zealand police over an alleged assault of teammate Lopeti Timani.