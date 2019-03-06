More people, longer wait times at emergency departments

FUTURE PROOF: In 2018 equipment in the Lismore Base Hospital's new Theatre Complex was deemed state-of-the-art and designed to be "future-proof" in order to allow medical staff to give the best care to patients and the community.

FUTURE PROOF: In 2018 equipment in the Lismore Base Hospital's new Theatre Complex was deemed state-of-the-art and designed to be "future-proof" in order to allow medical staff to give the best care to patients and the community. Alison Paterson

THERE has been a solid increase in people attending and waiting for treatment in emergency departments at Northern Rivers hospitals in the past quarter, according to new data released today.

The New South Wales Bureau of Health Information has released its Healthcare Quarterly on how the state public hospital and ambulance services performed from October to December 2018.

Lismore Base Hospital saw a 12.4 per cent increase in emergency department attendances with 10,018 people.

Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones said hospital staff do an excellent job of caring for the increasing number of people presenting to their facilities.

"But we also encourage the community to keep in mind that the ED is for emergencies,” he said.

"People can phone HealthDirect on 1800 022 222 for expert advice 24 hours a day, as well as seeing their general practitioner where appropriate.”

Mr Jones' comments come as the report revealed there were 4627 ambulance calls across 11 local response areas in the Northern NSW Local Health District, with only three achieving a 90 per cent response rate within 30 minutes.

In comparison to the same time in 2017, it revealed that in the NNSWLHD, arrivals by ambulance were up 7.1 per cent and all emergency department presentations increased by 4.7 per cent.

Emergency presentations for resuscitations were up a massive 40 instances from 173 to 213 instances (up 23.1 per cent), emergency presentations increased from 5169 to 5711 (up 10.5 per cent), urgent cases increased by 7.4 per cent, semi-urgent by 5.8 per cent and non-urgent cases were down by 6.2 per cent.

There were 21 more babies were born, up 3.1 per cent from 683 to 704 in the NNSWLHD, with more than five each born at Casino and Ballina, while Lismore Base Hospital had 18 less babies born, down from 294 to 276.

As far as having elective surgery performed on time, Ballina District Hospital rated the best with 99.5 per cent, up .03 per cent, while Casino & District Memorial Hospital achieved 95 per cent, down 3. 7 per cent, and Lismore Base Hospital 94.1 per cent, down 2.4 per cent.

The Minister Health Brad Hazzard has been approached for comment.