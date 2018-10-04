More officers needed to tackle ice and monitor sex offenders

POLICE officers already stretched to the limit are also being expected to monitor people on the child protection register.

The union representing police officers says this is unacceptable, and they're calling on three new officers for the Coffs-Clarence region to be dedicated to the task.

The NSW Child Protection Register lists child sex offenders living in the community. According to Executive Member of the Police Association of NSW, Northern Region, Brett Henderson-Smith, it's very 'resource intensive' to monitor those on the list who are living in the Coffs-Clarence region.

"At the moment we are asking police to do that in addition to their other frontline duties. We need the capacity to protect the most vulnerable people in the community."

While he can't disclose the exact number of people on the list, the union's data shows that for every 30 offenders listed it would require one full-time police officer.

The association is also calling for an additional 15 general duties officers for Coffs Harbour and two at Woolgoolga.

Brett Henderson-Smith, Executive Member of the Police Association NSW. RENATO CILLERO

"The numbers at Woolgoolga are not sufficient for the workload and the expansion of population towards that way."

Mr Henderson-Smith has also highlighted the ice 'scourge' as an issue police need boosted capacity to tackle.

"Ice is a problem everywhere in the state, but our regional areas are shouldering the brunt of the scourge. If we're serious about tackling our ice problem, we need the resources to be able to focus on the drug dealers - the people pedalling this poison in our communities.

"Regional areas like ours need specialised, targeted plans and resources to deal with ice. When it comes to dedicated police resourcing to deal with drug crime, our regions are missing out."

The union's push is part of the wider 'Back the Blue' campaign for 2500 extra police across NSW.

Mr Henderson-Smith is calling on the local community to support the call for more police by signing the petition at www.pansw.org.au.