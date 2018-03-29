More North Coast smokers lighting up

NSW smoking rates have increased for the first time in five years.

DATA has revealed smoking rates on the North Coast are worse today then they were in 2011, and are above the state average of 15 per cent.

The Health Stats NSW data tracked smoking rates from 2002 - 2016 and revealed on the North Coast in 2011, 15 per cent of residents were smokers - today it is 18 per cent.

Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord said he was "alarmed” to find for the first time in five years overall NSW smoking rates have increased.

Mr Secord said he wanted to see the Berejiklian-Barilaro Government re-assess its approach to tobacco and smoking, stating they had failed to meet COAG anti-smoking targets of 10 per cent .

The data revealed state-wide smoking rates in women remained constant at 11.6 per cent, and there had been a 3.1 percentage point jump in males to 18.6 per cent.

This increased the overall State-wide smoking rate to 15 per cent - an increase of 1.5 per cent in 2016, the latest figures available.

Nationally, the Australian Bureau of Statistic National Health Survey reported for 2014-15 that the national smoking rate was 14.7 per cent.

The recent figures showed the highest single smoking demographic group in NSW is males between 35 and 44 years old at 26.9 per cent.

The highest smoking rates for women were between the age of 45 and 54 - at 14.6 per cent.

Northern NSW Local Health District Percentage

2011

Females - 13.6 per cent

Males - 16.4 per cent

All persons - 15 per cent

2016

Females - 17.4 per cent

Males - 18. 6 per cent

All persons - 18 per cent

"The North Coast has a health and hospital system under enormous pressure. The last thing the health system needs is an increase in the number of people smoking and the associated health problems,” Mr Secord said.

"Lismore Base Hospital is already the most under pressure hospital in regional NSW.”

Nationally, Australia has among the strictest anti-smoking regulations in the world - including taxes and plain packaging - introduced in 2012.

Mr Secord said he acknowledged that smoking rates among pregnant women were dropping.

The smoking rate amongst pregnant women in 2005 was 14.3 per cent however it has now dropped to 8.3 per cent (2016).

Since 2001, the smoking rate during pregnancy has dropped every single year recorded by HealthStats NSW.