More Naturally Good products launched at expo

HEMP Foods Australia will head back to Sydney this year for its second go at the Naturally Good Expo.

6000 visitors descend upon the event each year, giving vendors the perfect opportunity to market and retail their product.

Hemp Foods Australia's General Manager Felipe Favaro said they were excited for this year's event having been so well received in last year's expo.

"We were so delighted with the reception at the show last year that we have upgraded our stand and position for this year's event,” Mr Favaro said.

"Expos like Naturally Good provide a fantastic opportunity to meet with a large portion of current customers under one roof as well as meet with potential new customers with an interest in hemp good products.”

This year, Hemp Foods Australia will be launching some brand new products at the expo.

"We can't say a lot at the moment however we will be launching a very convenient "on-the-go” hemp food product in addition to something outside the food category incorporating hemp oil,” Mr Favaro said.

The wealth of benefits from these new products will include high protein, vegetarian and vegan friendly, gluten free, essential fatty acids and Omega 3, 6 and 9, with all 9 essential amino acids in an easily digestible form.

Mr Favaro said he was extremely proud about how far the business has progressed in just a short seven years.

"This business started from humble beginnings when nobody knew what hemp foods were but we believed in the cause and didn't give up,” he said.

"We have put a lot of effort into educating people about the nutritional benefits of hemp food products and on how versatile and sustainable hemp is.”

"We have also invested a lot of long working hours in building the biggest hemp manufacturing facility in the country, which has been able to supply Australians with highly nutritious products since 2012.”

He gave credit to the hard working staff and outstanding contractors to making the company what it is today.

The Naturally Good Expo will be at the ICC Sydney Exhibition Centre on Friday April 27.

"The Expo itself is a fantastic presentation of the Australian Natural and Organic market - It's worth visiting for the education alone,” Mr Favaro said.

"We're using it as a platform to launch some exciting new products and introduce new members of the Hemp Foods Australia team - so we're expecting a busy stand with the aim of people walking away feeling inspired and educated about hemp foods products.”