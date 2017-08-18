More money for infrastructure projects available

A NEW $500 million Growing Local Economies Fund is set to benefit the Richmond Valley, according to Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis.

"This is a major part of the $1.3 billion Regional Growth Fund secured by the Nationals in the NSW Government,” he said.

"We are already winners from record local infrastructure investment with 2500 direct and 7500 indirect jobs on the $4.4 billion Pacific Highway upgrade and many more on projects like...Casino's upgraded Livestock exchange.

"But we can always do more and this new program is all about business-boosting infrastructure in regional NSW.”

Mr Gulaptis encouraged local stakeholders to get involved.

"Consulting with local government, businesses, and industry and community groups will be an important first step towards submitting a strong application,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"The fund will invest in supporting infrastructure that best suits the needs of each region's local industries.

For more information on how to apply visit www.nsw.gov.au/growinglocaleconomies.