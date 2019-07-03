CRIME CRACKDOWN: More police coming to help tackle crime

EIGHT new police officers will be arriving in the Northern Rivers over the next 12 months to assist with reducing crime rates.

Richmond Police District will be allocated eight new officers as part of the NSW government's commitment of $583 million to provide 1500 additional police over the next four years.

Coffs-Clarence Police District will also be allocated eight officers.

However, Tweed-Byron Police District has missed out on this round of staffing allocations.

Richmond Police District detective chief inspector Cameron Lindsay said the announcement would mean more police resources could be on hand in times of need.

"We're very happy to get additional resources, it is welcome news," he said.

"My understanding is that they're coming into the Richmond Police District.

"We have three 24-hour operated stations and those officers will go where they're most needed."

NSW Police Force Commissioner Mick Fuller said new positions will be created in the areas most in need.

"These fully funded positions are the resource boost we need to continue to drive down crime and protect the community," Commissioner Fuller said.

"Positions are being placed in the areas most in need across the state. We will see more officers in police area commands and police districts as well as in specialist commands, such as our Strategic Intelligence, Rural Crime and Cyber Crime Squads.

"By 2023, we will have a child protection register coordinator and aged crime prevention officer at each police area command and police district across the state.

"We know we will face emerging threats in the future. With the structure in place and our strong position, we'll be able to allocate resources where they'll make the greatest difference."

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis welcomed the additional 18 new officers to the Far North Coast, stating it would provide police with much-needed support.

"Our hard working cops are already contributing to the lowest NSW crime rates in 20 years and this boost should make our communities even safer," Mr Gulaptis said.

In addition to extra officers assigned to Local Area Commands there will be more officers in specialist commands, including the Strategic Intelligence, Rural Crime and Cyber Crime Squads.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the rollout of 450 offices across the state meant more people can feel safer in their communities.

"Our frontline police officers put their lives on the line to protect the community. These additional police officers will be sent to stations where they are needed the most to ensure the safety and security of the local community," Ms Berejiklian said.

"In addition to more local police, the NSW Police Force will boost the ranks of high-visibility teams, as well as specialist crime fighters devoted to strategic intelligence and cyber crime."

Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott said NSW has some of the lowest crime rates in 20 years, and the changing nature of crime meant it was vital more police were introduced into the ranks.

"This a major boost to ensure police have the resources they need to protect the community," he said.

"These officers include specialist police to deal with aged crime prevention, where an elderly person is the victim of a crime, and to monitor offenders on the Child Protection Register.

"Every police area or district in NSW will receive these additional officers across four years."