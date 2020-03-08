More highway upgrades to begin this week

The new bridge crossing at Harwood as part of Pacific Highway Ballina to Woolgoolga upgrade.

The new bridge crossing at Harwood as part of Pacific Highway Ballina to Woolgoolga upgrade.

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions and night work on the Pacific Highway from Monday, March 9 to Sunday, Sunday, March 15 for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, weather permitting.

There will be five days of work on the Pacific Highway at Pimlico for asphalting on the southbound lanes, from Monday.

During this work southbound traffic will be moved onto the northbound carriageway. Motorists can expect traffic control and reduced speed limits between 6am and 6pm.

Broadwater

From Monday, there will be five days of work on the Pacific Highway at Broadwater to carry out earthwork and install guardrails.

•Motorists can expect lane closure, traffic control and short stoppages at times between 7am and 5pm.

New Italy and Woodburn

Further south from Monday, there will be six days of work on the Pacific Highway between New Italy and Woodburn to carry out earthwork, paving and to allow vehicle access to site. •Motorists can expect traffic control, a reduced speed limit of 60km/h and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

From Thursday, there will be two nights of work on the Pacific Highway at Woodburn to carry out line making, asphalting and signage installation.

•Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic alert between 6pm and 6am.

Mororo

From Monday, there will be up to six days of work next to the Pacific Highway at Mororo to carry out asphalt work and allow vehicles to access site.

•Motorists can expect traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

Tyndale and Maclean

Asphalting and excavation work will be carried out for up to five nights on the Pacific Highway between Tyndale and Maclean, from Monday.

•Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h between 6pm and 6am.

Also from Monday, there will be up to five days of work on the Pacific Highway at Tyndale to remove concrete traffic barriers and carry out asphalt work.

•Motorists can expect lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 60km/h.

•There will also be short stoppages at times on Monday between 6am and 6pm.

Glenugie

Further south from Monday, there will be up to four days of work on the Pacific Highway at Glenugie to install signage and remove concrete barriers.

•Motorists can expect traffic control and short stoppages at times between 7am and 6pm.

Harwood

Also from Thursday, there will be up to two nights of work on the Pacific Highway at Harwood to carry out line marking and signage installation.

•Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and full stops in both directions between 6pm and 6am.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.