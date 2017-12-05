Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

More help for flood impacted farmers

Red Earth Organics suffered major crop damage.
Red Earth Organics suffered major crop damage. Caine Nichols

THERE'S more government assistance for local farmers affected by the March flood.

Recovery grants are now available to eligible primary producers in specific industry sectors in the Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Richmond Valley, Ballina and Byron.

Mr Hogan said funding of up to $10,000 is available for eligible macadamia and sugarcane growers in the Clarence Valley and Ballina, dairy producers in Kyogle, the Richmond Valley and Byron, and vegetable growers in Kyogle and Byron.

Farmers can use the grant to help reduce their clean-up and reinstatement costs, including removing flood related debris, replacing pastures and repairing damaged equipment and machinery.

Mr Hogan said as most primary producers would have incurred these expenses already, eligible applicants will find the grant provides a useful reimbursement after the devastation from the floods earlier this year."

Primary producers can call the Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit raa.nsw.gov.au.

This assistance is in addition to a range of assistance that is already available to help flood-affected individuals, small businesses, primary producers, and local councils with their recovery.

Further information on disaster assistance is available at disasterassist.gov.au and emergency.nsw.gov.au.

Topics:  farmer farming flood-sixmonths kevin hogan northern rivers business

Lismore Northern Star
$1.7 million upgrade to popular lake precinct

$1.7 million upgrade to popular lake precinct

IT'S time to have your say on the plans to improve this popular swimming spot.

How to spot a schoolie: Go to the bottleshop before 10am

File photo of Schoolies at Byron Bay.

Otherwise they're lounging on the grass like baby seals: OPINION

What's that smoke coming out of G'bah sewer vents?

Lismore City Council will be doing smoke testing of sewers around Goonellabah this week.

Council starts work to find defects

Consumers spared power price hike

There is good news for Essential Energy customers, with plans to increase energy prices abandoned.

Labor claims energy battle "nothing short of a scandal”

Local Partners