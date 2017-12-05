More help for flood impacted farmers

THERE'S more government assistance for local farmers affected by the March flood.

Recovery grants are now available to eligible primary producers in specific industry sectors in the Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Richmond Valley, Ballina and Byron.

Mr Hogan said funding of up to $10,000 is available for eligible macadamia and sugarcane growers in the Clarence Valley and Ballina, dairy producers in Kyogle, the Richmond Valley and Byron, and vegetable growers in Kyogle and Byron.

Farmers can use the grant to help reduce their clean-up and reinstatement costs, including removing flood related debris, replacing pastures and repairing damaged equipment and machinery.

Mr Hogan said as most primary producers would have incurred these expenses already, eligible applicants will find the grant provides a useful reimbursement after the devastation from the floods earlier this year."

Primary producers can call the Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit raa.nsw.gov.au.

This assistance is in addition to a range of assistance that is already available to help flood-affected individuals, small businesses, primary producers, and local councils with their recovery.

Further information on disaster assistance is available at disasterassist.gov.au and emergency.nsw.gov.au.