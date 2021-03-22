Minor flooding expected for the Northern Rivers

The view from Keys Bridge on Coorabell Rd, Federal.

UPDATE 10.40am: The Bureau of Meteorology said flooding is expected for much of the NSW coast today, including parts of the Northern Rivers.

On top of the existing Flood Warnings, rainfall associated with a deepening low pressure trough over western NSW has the potential to cause minor to major flooding over parts of the NSW East Coast and parts of the South West, Central West and North West.

A Severe Weather Warning is current.

Catchments likely to be affected by flooding are currently wet due to recent rainfall.

The weather system is expected to cause flooding for the catchments listed from Monday onwards.

Catchments likely to be affected include:

Tweed and Rouse Rivers - minor flooding

Wilsons River - minor flooding

Richmond River - minor flooding

Clarence River- minor to moderate flooding catchments.

Be aware heavier than expected can cause these flood levels to be exceeded.

Flood Safety Advice:

This Flood Watch means that people living or working along rivers and streams must monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.

Flood Warnings will be issued if Minor Flood Level is expected to be exceeded at key sites along the main rivers for which the Bureau of Meteorology provides a flood warning service.

Severe Weather Warnings will be issued or updated if very heavy rain is forecast or observed.

UPDATE 10.10am: As of 9.30am Monday, Ballina airport has most flights still scheduled to arrive from Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne and Dubbo.

Only one FlyPelican service from Newcastle has been cancelled today, as Newcastle's airport has been closed down due to flooding.

As of 6.10pm Sunday, 21 March, flights in and out of Newcastle Airport have been suspended, due to local flooding of the airfield.

Given the condition of the runway and an unfavourable weather forecast, the closure in Newcastle is currently scheduled to remain in place until Midday Wednesday, 24 March.

UPDATE 9.50am: A hazardous surf warning has been issued for New South Wales.

Surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming in the following areas.

Impacted areas include Byron Coast, Coffs Coast and Macquarie Coast.

Safety Advice

NSW Police Force, Marine Area Command advise that:

People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.

Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.

Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.

Boaters should remember to log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base, via VHF Radio or the Marine Rescue APP, and consider their safety management plan.

Original story: Locations on the Northern Rivers received up to 180mm of rain in seven hours yesterday, and could receive up to another 100mm today.

>>> Road closures around the region <<<

Houghlahans Creek, Nashua and Alstonville topped the rain charts yesterday, with 181mm recorded at Houghlahans Creek from 9am yesterday to 4am this morning.

The rainfall predictions for today are:

Today (Monday) Lismore is predicted to get 60-100mm, Tuesday 35-60mm, clearing to showers on Wednesday, with a top temperature of 29C, before becoming sunny on Thursday and Friday.

The rest of the Northern Rivers can expect much of the same.

Casino can expect between 70-120mm of rain on Monday and 35-60mm on Tuesday.

Tweed Heads is forecast to receive 50-80mm on Monday and 50-90mm on Tuesday.

Byron Bay can expect 45-80mm on Monday and 40-70mm on Tuesday.

The forecast for Ballina is 60-100mm on Monday and 35-70mm on Tuesday.

Kyogle is also forecast to receive a drenching, with 60-100mm on Monday and 30-50mm on Tuesday.

Evans Head could get 60-100mm of rain on Monday and a further 40-70mm on Tuesday.

A strong high pressure system over the southern Tasman Sea continues to drive widespread and persistent rain onto the New South Wales coast. This is expected to continue today, particularly about the Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers.

Meanwhile, a low pressure trough in the state's west is deepening, bringing rain areas to the northern inland today.

On Tuesday, as the trough reaches the Tasman Sea, a low pressure system may form, bringing increased rainfall and strong winds to the southeast.

Most areas of New South Wales will see a clearing trend later Tuesday or early Wednesday as a drier air mass moves into the region.

Heavy rain, likely leading to flash flooding, presents a serious risk to the Northern Rivers and Mid North Coast today and on Tuesday. Some risk remains for the Hunter and Central Tablelands districts during this period, particularly given the saturated nature of catchments. In some areas, heavy rain and flooding may be life-threatening.

Roads are likely to be cut off by water, and there is an increased risk of landslips during this period.

River catchments in this area are wet, bringing an enhanced risk of renewed riverine flooding. Numerous flood watches and warnings are current.

Widespread rainfall may lead to riverine flooding, and a Flood Watch is current for catchments on the western slopes.

Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Taree, Katoomba, Tamworth, Dubbo, Tibooburra, Cobar and Bourke.

Rainfall observations from 9am Sunday to 4am Monday include:

• Minnie Water Pump Shed 241mm

• Houghlahan's Creek 181mm

• Nashua (Wilsons River) 180mm

• Alstonville STP 173mm

• Wooli (Sportsground) 171mm

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

• Don't drive, ride or walk through flood water.

• Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

• If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring triple-0 if you need rescue.

• Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks.

• After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides.

• Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.

• For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.