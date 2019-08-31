More glitz and glamour: Lismore Cups new marquee

Emma Clark won the womens category Fashions on the Field at the Lismore Cup 2018.

Emma Clark won the womens category Fashions on the Field at the Lismore Cup 2018. Marc Stapelberg

LISMORE Cup has a new marquee that will offer punters the opportunity to sip on sparkling Moet and down gourmet canapes at the annual race day in September.

The Loft Restaurant Lismore who were chosen to cater the day, are finalising a decadent new menu for the new Moet & Chandon Marquee.

During the day, The Loft who have partnered with the Lismore Turf Club will be pairing canapes - ranging from lobster cocktails to glazed pork belly - with bubbly.

Daniel Kedraika, Functions Manager at Lismore Turf Club said they chose The Loft because they wanted to "create something special".

"They're an award-winning team and their food is always amazing," Mr Kedraika said.

"I think they can put on a high-quality catering service which will match the level of Moet & Chandon sophistication."

Other items on the menu include chicken liver parfait tartlet with Moet jelly, serpentine oysters natural, BBQ beef skewers with apple, gorgonzola and fig crostini's with Balsamic Glaze and more.

The premium tent is priced at $250 per ticket, is limited to 200 people and offers reserved front row seating to the Lismore Shopping Square Fashions on the Field.

"We wanted to create another hire offering with a bit more glitz and glamour," Mr Kedraika said.

Instead of grass, the marquee will offer timber flooring and be filled with black, white and decorations.

Will a little under three weeks until the cup Mr Kedraika said it's "all systems go".

The Lismore Cup will be held on Thursday the 19th of September.

Tickets available at www.lismoretickets.com.au