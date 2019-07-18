Menu
Temporary demountable huts have been added onto the Tweed Heads Hospital due to the demand for more beds.
Health

'More funding needed for existing Tweed Hospital'

Rick Koenig
by
18th Jul 2019 8:30 AM
Subscriber only

TWEED MP Geoff Provest says he has pushed for more funding to keep the existing Tweed Heads Hospital operational until the new $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital opens in 2023.

Mr Provest told the Tweed Daily News he had made "extra representations" for the existing hospital due to the severity of this year's flu season.

In NSW alone, 70 people have died from influenza this year.

"I've made some extra representations in that regard, we've done some temporary work," Mr Provest said.

"I don't know if that's going to be enough. The flu season has gone through the roof and we're looking into that now and might have to do something more for the next three years.

"I think we'll have to do more upgrades. We need to keep that option on the table and have temporary facilities we can create to satisfy the demand."

In February, Tweed Heads Hospital Medical Staff council co-chair Dr Mike Lindley-Jones said the mantra at the strained facility was to keep it "safe and operational" so it could "survive" until the new hospital was complete.

 

Dr Mike Lindley-Jones in a crowded storage room at the Tweed Heads Hospital.
In last year's state budget, $48 million was allocated to the Tweed Heads Hospital to install a demountable hut with 17 extra beds, two portable operating theatres, a portable extension to the emergency department and two extra beds in intensive care.

But Dr Lindley-Jones said the upgrades were just "a drop in the ocean".

"It hasn't made much of a difference to be honest," he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Provest maintained no decision had been made on the future of the existing hospital once the new one was complete.

"We're still looking at all the options, guided by the clinicians and the experts in the field," he said.

"You can rest assured we'll have some form of medical services there - we've spent more than $40 million upgrading it so we're not going to just walk away."

He said early works on the Tweed Valley Hospital site began this week, and the second development application for the project was expected to be finalised by next month.

Tweed Daily News

