More fines issued to people failing to listen to health warnings

Police have issued three $1000 fines to people disobeying ministerial directions.

THREE people on the Northern Rivers have been fined $1000 each in the past 24 hours for failing to adhere to the strict rules stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Two women have been issued infringement notices after travelling to a caravan park at Broadwater.

Richmond Police District officers were notified the two women, aged 19 and 29, had travelled to the caravan park from Taree.

The pair were spoken to shortly before 10.30am by police and were issued $1000 PINs for non-essential travel.

Meanwhile, Tweed/Bryon Police District officers about 5pm on Wednesday stopped a vehicle at Fawcett Street, Brunswick Heads, and spoke to the three occupants.

The 20-year-old driver failed to provide a reasonable excuse for travel, telling officers he answers to a higher authority.

He had previously been issued a warning under the Ministerial Direction and was issued with a $1000 PIN.

The other two occupants, men aged 46 and 56, were given warnings.