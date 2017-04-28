Flood evacuation warnings under review

FLOOD warnings, their wording and timing during the March 31 floods may be subject to evaluation as emergency services continue their natural disaster review processes.

Recovery coordinator, Euan Ferguson said he'd been approached by flood-affected residents about different aspects of the warnings.

Mr Ferguson said "everything is subject to review" and highlighted his eagerness to learn from the devastating flood event by actioning lessons learnt.

"We always learn things from these operations," Mr Ferguson said.

A State Emergency Service spokeswoman said discussions with local crews also revealed some Lismore residents were resisting warnings.

"The NSW SES has since heard some of the stories from residents in the flood impact zone, with some saying they didn't leave when they were told to because they didn't expect the flood to be as severe as it was," the spokeswoman said in a statement.

Difficulty in distinguishing between the two was highlighted by the SES at a Lismore flood forum evening on April 6.

She said the SES will continue to ensure communities "are more aware of their flood risk", how and when to act following flood evacuation warnings and orders as well as the educate about the distinctions between those alerts.

The volunteer service will also focus efforts around educating flood-prone communities about preparation to minimise flooding and the impacts of the recent floods.

The spokeswoman reinforced SES "engaged in multiple communications" from March 28 on a local and state-wide level across traditional and non-traditional media about the forecast severe weather for the Northern Rivers.

"Several doorknocking activities were also carried out to alert people of the impending flooding," she said.

"Emergency Alerts were issued to residents' mobile phones and landlines to advise them of the Evacuation Warnings and Orders as they were issued."