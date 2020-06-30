MORE DETAILS: What new Lismore temple would look like

An artist's impression of a new Sihk temple being planned for Lismore.

An artist's impression of a new Sihk temple being planned for Lismore.

PLANS to build a $900,000 Sikh temple in South Lismore are currently on public exhibition with Lismore City Council.

Documents relating to the development application reveal the temple would be built in an industrial area in Wilson St – a site which has recently been created and filled.

The South Lismore site where it is proposed to build a Sikh temple.

The main walls of the two-storey temple would be made of concrete and painted white, with white concrete domes at the entrance, along with a single gold dome right at the front.

A 1.8m fence, also painted white, would surround the entire building.

There would be 57 car parks.

Design plans by Summerland Building Design show the temple would have a commercial kitchen and servery, large dining room, storage areas, toilets and a change room on the ground floor.

There would be a wraparound veranda and arches right around the temple.

The main worship area – or “religious services room” – would be on the first floor.

This also encompasses two “preparation rooms” and another veranda.

Plans for a Sikh temple in South Lismore.

“Extensive landscaping is proposed surrounding the carpark area,” the report from Newton Denny Chapelle explains.

“Minimal earthworks on the site will be primarily associated with achieving compliant grades for stormwater drainage

“Access and egress for the development site will be via two new vehicular crossovers located off Wilson Street.”

The report also explains the Sikh temple would likely mostly be used “outside of normal industrial hours”.

Plans for a Sikh temple in South Lismore.

“It is unlikely that the use of the building will have any adverse effect on existing and future industrial activities in the locality,” the report states.

“Noise generated from the premises will be in the form of singing, prayer and general conversation.

“Windows and upper level open veranda areas are orientated to the west to minimise any adverse impacts on residents to the east.

“A 1.8m high Colorbond fence is proposed to be erected at the rear of the carpark to reduce noise (and headlights) from vehicles utilising the site.

“The building is located approximately 60m to the closest dwelling with the subdivision creating a restriction on the use of the land to ensure noise impacts to residential development to the east are minimised.”

The DA for the temple is on exhibition until July 1. For more information or to make a submission, visit the council’s website.