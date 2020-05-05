MORE DETAILS: Free respiratory clinic is for everyone

THE new respiratory clinic opening tomorrow in Ballina will welcome residents from across the Northern Rivers and will offer a free service.

The clinic will open at the Cherry Street Sports Club in Ballina.

Dr Tonya Coren, principal GP of Cape Byron Medical Centre, is leading the clinical team co-ordinating the respiratory clinic.

Dr Coren said everyone is welcome to make an appointment.

“Anyone is welcome to attend the clinic,” she said.

“No payment will be taken. This is a free clinic, fully funded by the Federal government.”

The clinic will assess people with respiratory symptoms and, where appropriate, undertake testing to diagnose respiratory cases, including COVID-19, influenza and pneumonia.

Results will be available within one day.

Dr Coren said bookings were essential.

“(Bookings) must be made in advance so we can control the number of people in the waiting room, where distancing is strictly adhered to,” she said.

“Reception will triage each patient who will be given hand sanitisers and masks.”

Entry to the clinic is via the Burnet St car park.

Residents have been asked to try to only take children to the clinic if they will be tested.

“If kids need to be tested then of course they can come, but if they are not being tested we would ask that they not attend – the less people who aren’t being tested at the clinic, the better,” Dr Coren said.

“If any patient requires a support person, we ask that they limit that to one support person.”

Visit health.gov.au or www.capebyronmedical.com.au/ballinarc to use the online booking system to make an appointment, or call 02 6685 6326.

Ballina Respiratory Clinic will open Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, from this Wednesday.

North Coast Primary Health Network (NCPHN) supported the GP-led respiratory clinic as part of the Australian Government’s $2.4 billion health package in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

NCPHN’s CEO Julie Sturgess said the clinic was a great example of local collaboration to support the health and wellbeing of the whole community.

“I encourage anyone in our community experiencing these symptoms to book an appointment,” she said.