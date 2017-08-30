More charges to be laid against Lismore doctor

Glenn Allan Taylor, 61, leaves Lismore Local Court at his last court appearence on November 28, 2016.

CHARGES to be laid in the local court against former Lismore gynaecologist Glenn Allan Taylor have delayed his matters in the District Court.

In the Lismore District Court, Taylor faces 60 charges which include: 42 counts of aggravated indecent assault under authority and 18 counts of aggravated sexual assault under authority.

Taylor, who was excused from appearing before the court on Wednesday, has yet to enter a plea for any of the charges.

The Crown told the court that the prosecution needed time to lay further charges against Taylor in the Local Court before his matters in the district court can proceed.

Judge Jennifer English continued Taylor's bail and adjourned his district court matters until October 4.

She also ordered what is called a super call over to be scheduled on November 9.

A special or super call over is one of the measures used by the district court to address its caseload, a NSW District Court spokeswoman said.

The NSW District Court defines that the aim of a super call over is to bring the parties together so that any issues, including plea negotiations where appropriate, that would normally take place in the period before the commencement of the trial can occur at an earlier time.

Taylor is expected to appear at Lismore Local Court on September 12.