Police have charged more men in relation to an alleged large-scale drug operation.
More charges laid in fight against alleged drug syndicate

Liana Turner
31st May 2018 12:00 AM

POLICE have charged two more men in relation to an alleged large-scale drug operation.

Richmond Police District crime manager Detective Inspector Cameron Lindsay said police yesterday charged one man in Lismore and another in Raymond Terrace.

This followed the arrest of four men in raids spanning from Lismore to the Gold Coast on Tuesday, three of whom faced court yesterday.

The arrests are linked with an ongoing operation by Strike Force Trevalsa, led by officers from the Richmond Police District.

Police have alleged the group has been involved with trafficking drugs and supplying them to correctional facilities in NSW.

Det Insp Lindsay said the Lismore man, 29, was charged with six counts of supplying a small quantity of a prohibited drug and participating in a criminal group.

He was granted bail to face Ballina Local Court on June 26.

The 26-year-old man arrested in Raymond Terrace was charged with recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime and participating in a criminal group.

He was granted conditional bail to face Raymond Terrace Local Court on June 18.

Det Insp Lindsay said they expected further charges to be laid as investigations into the alleged syndicate continue.

"Our priority is to protect the community and remove these deadly drugs from our streets,” he said.

He urged anyone with information about suspicious activities to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.

