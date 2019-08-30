More arrests made as part of major drug raids

Six people were arrested on Thursday following a seven month investigation into a drug syndicate in the Casino and Lismore area.

NINE people have now been charged in connection to a large ice and guns syndicate in the Lismore and Casino areas.

Police executed 11 coordinated search warrants at properties in Casino, Drake, Tabulam, East Lismore, Lismore and Irvington, as part of a seven-month long operation targeting a drug supply network.

Yesterday, eight people were arrested and charged after police found various amounts of methylamphetamine, cocaine and cannabis were located and seized, along with several replica firearms, drug paraphernalia and cash.

Following further investigations, today a 40-year-old man was arrested at an address in Tabulam.

He was charged with supply prohibited drug. He's been refused bail to face Lismore Local Court today.

As part of Strike Force Balsillie, a 34-year-old woman was arrested at a property on Hickey Street, Casino yesterday.

"She was charged with 18 offences, including supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, take part in supply prohibited drug less than commercial quantity, supply unregistered firearm, unlawfully sell firearms, possess unregistered firearm, possess ammunition without licence, not keep firearm safely, and possess prohibited drug.”

A 32-year-old man was arrested at a property on Johnson Street, Casino.

He was charged with six offences including supply prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, supply prohibited drug less than commercial quantity, possess prohibited drug, possess ammunition without licence, and possess unauthorised firearm.

The pair were refused bail to face Lismore Local Court today.

Meanwhile, a 43-year-old man was arrested at a property on Bellbird Road, Drake.

He was charged with supply firearm to unauthorised person and take part in supply prohibited drug less than commercial quantity.

He was granted conditional bail to face Lismore Local Court on Wednesday September 11.

A 49-year-old man was arrested at a property on Walker Street, East Lismore.

He was charged with supply prohibited drug less than commercial quantity and possess prohibited drug. He was granted conditional bail to face Lismore Local Court on Thursday October 10.

A 57-year-old man was arrested at a property on the Bruxner Highway, Irvington.

He was charged with supply prohibited drug, possess prohibited drug and deal with proceeds of crime.

He was granted conditional bail to face Casino Local Court on Thursday October 10.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at a property on Durack Circuit, Casino.

He was charged with six offences including supply prohibited drug greater than small quantity, supply prohibited drug less than commercial quantity, deal with property proceeds of crime less than $100,000 and possess prohibited drug.

He was granted conditional bail to face Casino Local Court on Thursday September 19.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at a property on Paddys Flat Road, Tabulam.

He was charged with eight offences including possess prohibited drug, possess restricted/prescribed substance, possess unregistered firearm, possess ammunition without licence and not keep firearm safely.

He was granted conditional bail to face Casino Local Court on Thursday September 19.

A 26-year-old man was arrested at a Casino property for outstanding arrest warrants.

He was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today.

Investigations under Strike Force Balsillie are ongoing, with further arrests expected.