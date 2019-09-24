More acts added to Falls Byron Bay line up

Cosmo's Midnight are an Australian electronic music duo formed by twin brothers Cosmo and Patrick Liney.

Cosmo's Midnight are an Australian electronic music duo formed by twin brothers Cosmo and Patrick Liney.

THREE new acts have been added to the Falls festival line up, coming only to Byron Bay:

Thundamentals:

Thundamentals are an Australian hip hop group originating from the Blue Mountains region formed by Tuka, Jeswon, and Morgs.

Thundamentals are an Australian hip hop group originating from the Blue Mountains region bordering the metropolitan area of Sydney. The members are currently Tuka, Jeswon, and Morgs.[1][2] They have released two EPs and four full-length albums, the first being their self-titled EP Thundamentals in 2009, followed by Sleeping on Your Style in 2010, Foreverlution in 2011, So We Can Remember in 2014, and Everyone We Know in 2017.

Their latest album was I Love Songs, released September 2018. Their latest song is Eyes on Me, released earlier this year.

Cosmo's Midnight:

Cosmo's Midnight are an Australian electronic music duo formed by twin brothers, Cosmo and Patrick Liney in 2012. Their 2018 debut studio album, What Comes Next, reached the top 40 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

The duo released their debut album, What Comes Next, in June 2018.

Their latest singles, released this year, are C.U.D.I. (Can U Dig It), and Have it All.

Concrete Surfers:

Brisbane band Concrete Surfers.

The indie punk rock foursome from Brisbane is formed by brothers Jovi and Jamie Brook (vocals, guitar and drums respectively), paired up with mates Sean Foster (lead guitar) and Trent Courtenay (bass).

The band formed in high school for what has become a fast-moving trajectory for the group.

Playboi Carti, ruthless rockers Bad//Dreems, singer Montaigne, inspired guitar masters Holy Holy and sun-soaked futurist Wave Racer will appear at all Falls locations.

Also appearing at every location at Falls Fetsival 2019/20 will be Elefant Traks alumni ​B Wise​, Hobart punk rock band A. Swayze & The Ghost​, the powerful vocals of ​Adrian Eagle​ and fresh from Bigsound, up and coming rockers ​Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers​.

All these artists join the Falls already announced line up, including Halsey, Vampire Weekend, Disclosure, Peking Duk , Of Monsters And Men , Pnau, Milky Chance, John Farnham, Banks, Dope Lemon, Vera Blue, Yungblud , Parcels and more.