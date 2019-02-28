'APPALLING': Cats dumped outside RSPCA Op Shop

APPALLING CONDITIONS: The 11 cats and 10 kittens abandoned in the cage at the back of the RSPCA’s Ruthven St op shop.

APPALLING CONDITIONS: The 11 cats and 10 kittens abandoned in the cage at the back of the RSPCA’s Ruthven St op shop.

RSPCA Toowoomba op-shop manager Terry Pope arrived to an horrific sight at the start of his shift this morning.

Mr Pope found a ramshackle cage with 11 cats and 10 kittens inside behind the shop at 7am. The cage was covered by a thick black tarp.

"I heard a cat meow around the back, so I thought I would have a look which is when I found the large tarp with which I thought was furniture at first," he said.

"When I removed the tarp and saw the large number of cats in the cage, I bawled my eyes out.

"The smell was horrendous as all the animals in the cage were covered in faeces and urine."

Cats dumped at Op Shop: RSPCA discover more than 20 cats and kittens abandoned in a cage.

Mr Pope called the RSPCA Toowoomba shelter manager Cassie Ellis and RSPCA Darling Downs inspector Shawn Jansen.

Mr Jansen said the cage the cats had been left in was in an appalling condition.

"The cats were left very little food, no drinking water and the kittens were anaemic with the large number of fleas they had," he said.

Mr Pope said the cats were lucky to survive after being abandoned in such a state.

"We suspect those cats could have been left there for up to 48 hours," he said.

The cage was covered by a black tarp.

"Those cats were lucky the weather was not as hot it had been because they could have easily died being trapped under that tarp."

The cats were taken to the RSPCA Toowoomba shelter where they were cleaned and received veterinary care.

"We will continue the investigation and encourage anybody with information to come forward," Mr Jansen said.

Anyone with information about the dumped cats can call 1300 264 625 or email cruelty-complaints@rspcaqld.org.au.