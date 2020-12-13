More than 100mm of rain at 60+ weather stations
THE Northern Rivers has copped a huge drenching over the past 24 hours.
Flood warnings are in place for a number of local rivers and creeks, with the Bureau of Meteorology and the SES warning of more heavy rain coming overnight and on Monday and Tuesday.
According to BoM, more than 60 weather stations on the Northern Rivers have recorded more than 100mm of rain so far, with some totals getting close to 400mm.
Here are the rainfall totals for our region:
- Lismore 109mm
- Alstonville: 137mm
- Tuckombil 101mm
- Houghlahans Creek 119mm
- Nashua 131mm
- Corndale 131mm
- Goolmangar 142mm
- Rock Valley 138mm
- Bentley 121mm
- Kyogle 115mm
- Jiggi 126mm
- The Channon 131mm
- Dunoon 135mm
- Nimbin 147mm
- Cawongla 105mm
- Wiangaree 110mm
- Green Pigeon 174mm
- Repentance 182mm
- Terania Creek 191mm
- Myocum 143mm
- Huonbrook 164mm
- Doon Doon 202mm
- Lillian Rock 146mm
- Loadstone 129mm
- Mullumbimby 198mm
- Mullumbimby (Chincogan) 246mm
- Mullumbimby Creek 175mm
- Main Arm 258mm
- Middle Pocket 253mm
- Yelgun 211mm
- Crabbes Creek 292mm
- Wooyung Rd 212mm
- Upper Crabbes Creek 256mm
- Upper Burringbar 273mm
- Burringbar Rd 210mm
- Burringbar 176mm
- Yelgun Creek 211mm
- Hastings 108mm
- Burringbar North Arm 211mm
- Uki 211mm
- Clarrie Hall Dam 182mm
- Kunghur 153mm
- Brays Creek 164mm
- Tyalgum Bridge 179mm
- Cudgera Lake 160mm
- Cudgera Creek 135mm
- Clothiers Creek 193mm
- Murwillumbah 226mm
- Bray Park 254mm
- Boat Harbour (Rous River) 298mm
- Eungella 223mm
- Limpinwood 326mm
- Upper Rous River 131mm
- Couchy Creek 101mm
- Tumbulgum 282mm
- Tweed Heads 252
- Chinderah 251mm
- Kingscliff 233
- Bilambil Heights 323mm.
