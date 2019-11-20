More than 100 homes razed by bushfires around the region

ONE hundred and twenty one families are facing the prospect of rebuilding their homes having lost properties to bushfires in the Coffs Clarence and the Nambucca Valley.



Statewide 657 properties have been destroyed by fire, 247 damaged and in credit to the firefighting effort a further 4,000 homes have been saved.



Locally, 84 homes were damaged or destroyed at Nymboida, 13 at Nana Glen, five at Glenreagh and 19 in the Nambucca Valley.

ILUKA RESIDENTS TOLD TO LEAVE EARLY

The State and Federal governments yesterday announced a $48.25 million bushfire recovery fund. JOEL CARRETT



The updated figures released by the Office of Emergency Management follow the announcement of the $48.25-million Bushfire Recovery Fund, jointly funded by the State and Federal governments.



This follows the State Government's $25 million clean-up fund announced last week.



"The dollar amounts are the most we have ever had to invest in NSW following a natural disaster," Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

Dave Munro, who owns the Coffs Harbour and Grafton McDonald donated funds this morning to the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal.

The generosity of local businesses is also continuing.



The Munro Group's McDonalds franchises in Coffs Harbour and Grafton have donated $17,800 from McHappy fundraising to the Red Cross' North Coast Bushfire Appeal.



Dave Dodsworth from the Red Cross said almost $50,000 has been raised for local victims.

BUILDING COMPANY OFFERS MATERIALS TO HELP BUSHFIRE VICTIMS REBUILD



"We have run the evacuations centres in Woolgoolga, Ebor, Urunga and Coffs Harbour, in Woolgoolga alone we had 160 people register and 88 stayed overnight a the bowling club during the worst of the bushfires," he said.



"The Orara Valley community has been incredibly resilient."



"Any money raised by the fire appeal will go directly to the bushfire victims."

Donate here.

TUNES ON THE TRACK

The Coffs Harbour Racing Club and Paradox Events have decided to make Tunes on the Track a bushfire appeal concert raising funds for the NSW Rural Fire Service.



"The whole community has been affected by the bushfires it is terrible what has happened," Club CEO Tim Saladine said.

"We want to create an event for the community to lift everyone's spirits and give back to the heroes the Rural Fire Service for everything they have done for us."



Entry is free for RFS fireys, volunteers and bushfire victims. $10 from every ticket sold goes to the RFS, along with $1 from every drink.



Sneaky Sound System will headline with The Potbelleez in support on Saturday, December 14 at the race club from 4pm to 9pm.



Purchase tickets to the concert here

BUSHFIRE VICTIM INFORMATION



Disaster relief grants - welfare services hotline 1800 018 444

Emergency Housing facs.nsw.gov.au Misson Australia 1800 269 672 1/39 Gordon St, Coffs

Animal welfare Animal and Agricultural hotline 1800 814 647

Australian government disaster assistance for individuals - Dept. of Human Services 180 22 66.

Small business grants up to $15,000. Applications through Rural Assistance Authority 1800 678 593

Primary producer grants available in Coffs Harbour, Bellingen, Mid-Coast, Nambucca LGAs

Call 1800 678 593. Fencing assistance through BlazeAid

Call 1800 678 593. Fencing assistance through BlazeAid Clean-up assistance if your property is insured call your insurer if it's uninsured Public Works Advisory will arrange clean-up call the hotline 1800 88 55 39 or the Insurance Council of Australia on 1800 734 621.

Mental Health Line 1800 011 511, Lifeline 13 11 14, Mensline 1300 789 978, Beyondblue 1300 22 4636

Disaster recovery payments call 180 22 66 Replace personal documents For assistance please visit your nearest NSW Service centre, or call 13 77 88

For more information and follow on Facebook NSW Disaster Recovery.

THE NSW Government has announced a $48.25 million recovery package for the North Coast, Mid North Coast and Northern Tablelands with grants of up to $15,000 to be made available to farmers and small businesses ravaged by bushfire.



Assistance is being provided through the joint Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements and includes $18.25 million Community Recovery Fund for community projects and mental health.



Minister for Natural Disaster and Emergency Management David Littleproud said the $15,000 grants would help bushfire-affected communities get back to doing what they do best.



"Getting back to business is one of the best ways to bounce back," Mr Littleproud said.



"This will make sure businesses can open and people are back to work sooner.



"When money flows around a community it can help to speed up the whole recovery.



"An $18.25 million Community Recovery Fund has also been set up for targeted community project grants and mental health support.



"The mental toll on the community, volunteers and emergency service staff can linger long after the fires and they will need ongoing support.



"In addition the targeted grants will be available for projects that help with the recovery and improve disaster resilience."



To apply for a recovery grant, primary producers and small businesses should contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or click here.