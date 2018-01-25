Morcheeba is back with new music

ON STAGE: Skye Edwards, vocalist of British band Morcheeba performs during the band's concert in Warsaw, Poland, in 2010.

ON STAGE: Skye Edwards, vocalist of British band Morcheeba performs during the band's concert in Warsaw, Poland, in 2010. JACEK TURCZYK

ENGLISH singer Skye Edwards has waited along time to go on stage again as Morcheeba.

The band formed in the mid-1990s by Edwards and brothers Paul and Ross Godfrey.

Their last studio album, Head Up High, was released in October 2013.

In 2014, Paul Godfrey resigned from the band, thus ending Morcheeba.

Edwards and Ross Godfrey later formed Skye | Ross and released a self-titled album in September 2016.

Speaking from the UK, Edwards confirmed a long-standing legal dispute over naming rights with Paul Godfrey ended about six months ago, and now Ross and her are able to tour as Morcheeba and release a new album this year.

"This will be a Morcheeba album. Hurray! Hurray!" she said.

"It was a hear and a half of finalising the legalities with Paul Godfrey and he is not longer part of Morcheeba.

"Ross and I are now free to use the name."

She said Bluesfest audiences will be treated to some of the new songs, ahead of the album's release later in the year.

"Obviously we'll play some of the Morcheeba hits, such as Rome Wasn't Built on a Day of course, and others, and then we are going to play new songs; we have a new album coming out" she said.

"The idea is to add new songs to the set, wow our fans and introduce them to the new material."

Edwards said the band hopes to release the yet-unnamed album before the Northern Hemisphere's summer season, around May.

"I am still trying to figure out a name for the album so I'm afraid I don't have one to announce just yet," she said.

The upcoming album does not have a running theme that Edwards could acknowledge, but she described it as 'mellow.'

"Ross may disagree with me (laughs); it starts off with a mellow track that feels like Morcheeba but more like a version of it," she said.

"Then it goes into an up tempo track we did with (UK rapper) Roots Manuva, we had him rapping on that.

"Then it goes into a track called Loved Up, again up tempo, but reggae style, which is going to be a lot of fun when we play live.

"There is also a song called Paris le Mer (Paris by the Sea) we did with a French singer called Benjamin Biolay and I' singing in French!

"It's a fantasy song and it's very exciting for me.

2008 marks a cycle for the band as it is 20 years since the release of their second album Big Calm.