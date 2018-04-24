Moore success on the court for family

ALL SMILES: Brendon Moore with his brother Nathan and son Hunter after winning the open men's doubles final at Inverell.

ALL SMILES: Brendon Moore with his brother Nathan and son Hunter after winning the open men's doubles final at Inverell. Contributed

A RETURN to the court has seen Lismore tennis player Brendon Moore on a roll after completing a winning double at the Inverell Open.

Moore won the singles final 6-2 6-2 over No 2 seed Eli Bayliss before taking out the doubles with his brother Nathan Moore.

The brothers were the top seeds and took out Luke Field and Bayliss 6-2 6-7 16-14 in a very competitive doubles final.

Brendon Moore was fresh from taking out the Hotel Cecil Casino Open for a ninth time last week and also won the doubles with his brother.

It was a home event for the duo who now run their coaching business at Casino.

Brendon Moore, a former professional tour player rarely gets the chance to play these days while he focusses more on coaching.

"It's great to win these events and I think the kids really enjoy seeing us play,” he said. "I think sometimes they like to see us lose so we've been lucky there.”

Moore beat one of his pupils in Suffolk Park teenager Louis Clark 6-1 6-2 in the final of the Casino Open.

Clark trains with Moore at Terranora Lakes and was the top seed for the Inverell event but had to withdraw.

He is one to watch in the coming years and won the Ballina New Year Open in January.

"He's still young but he'll mature with age and keep learning more about the mental side of the game,” Moore said.

In the open women's event at Inverell, Jane Stewart beat Casino's Maddison Morrissey before a 6-1 6-1 win over second seed Lily Pade in the final.

Brendon Moore will return to the coaching ranks for now but will likely play at the North Coast Championships at Grafton in June.