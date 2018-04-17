Moore glory for tennis champion

Brendon Moore and Louis Clark played in the men's final at the Hotel Cecil Casino Open yesterday.

LISMORE tennis player Brendon Moore won the Hotel Cecil Casino Open tennis tournament for the ninth time after a convincing 6-1 6-2 win over top seed Louis Clark.

Moore, a former tour professional, has 10 years' experience on the Suffolk Park teenager and also doubles as Clark's coach.

He came into the tournament seeded fourth, having only played once this year, and the final finished in just 44 minutes.

"I do a bit of work with him (Clark) and I kind of know everything that he's going to do probably before he even does,” Moore said. "He's still young but he'll mature with age and keep learning more about the mental side of the game.

"I got off to a really good start and I was a bit surprised that I played that well in the end.

"It's special (to win nine) and being from the local area and I'll try to keep it going but I think these young guys are catching up on me.”

Moore was also pleased with the win as he now runs his coaching academy at the Casino club with his brother Nathan.

They won the open doubles final together with a 6-3 6-4 win over top seeds Patrick Coates-Beadman and Jacob Sullivan.

The three-day tournament attracted plenty of players from Queensland, with some of the best local junior talent on display.

"The kids love see us playing and numbers have been really good this year,” he said.

"We have a great committee here and our president Rachel Garrett has done a really good job again.”

In the women's open final, Brisbane's Bryah Guilfoyle beat top seed Ashley Allman 3-6 6-3 10-7.

Guilfoyle was the No 2 seed and the 18-year-old was playing at Casino for the first time.

"It was a close match in really hot conditions so I was really happy to get the win,” Guilfoyle said.

"I came down here with a friend and there was some tough battles over the weekend.

"I finished school last year and I feel like I'm hitting the ball better at the moment.

"I took a gap year for tennis and it's great to come to places I've never been and play against a lot of new faces.”