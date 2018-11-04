Moore big runs for Ballina batsman

Ballina Bears batsman Justin Moore is in great form after another big century.

BALLINA Bears batsman Justin Moore scored a second straight unbeaten century playing for North Coast in the NSW Country Championships at Inverell.

Moore finished 162 not out to guide his team to a 10-wicket win over Central North on Saturday, chasing down 265 runs in 41 overs.

He scored 182 not out in the first Far North Coast LJ Hooker League two-day round of the season against Tintenbar-East Ballina last weekend.

Cudgen all-rounder Caleb Ziebell was his opening partner for North Coast and finished 99 not out against Central North.

He played for NSW Country last summer while Moore has represented the team in the past and could be in line for a recall.

Ziebell top-scored with 71 and Moore was the next highest scorer with 25 in a 74-run loss to Central Coast today.

North Coast had a 12-run loss to Western on Friday.

Moore will be vital when he returns for Bears after Pottsville piled on 9-333 before declaring at Fripp Oval, Ballina, in the Hooker League on Saturday.

It was a big effort from Pottsville considering opening batsman Jayden Hoare and all-rounder Ryan McCloy were away with the North Coast team.

Oliver Bone scored 102 not out and experienced opener Tait Burns set the tone by scoring 86.

Bears have made a decent start in the run chase at 1-54 after all-rounder Sam Adams scored a quickfire 44 before stumps.

Meanwhile, Marist Brothers have put themselves in the box seat after declaring at 7-276 against Alstonville at Oakes Oval, Lismore.

Opening batsman Ashley Simes made a solid start, scoring 45, while all-rounders Stuart Rose (34) and Jared Seiffert (40) contributed in the middle order.

Opening bowler Brendan Mitchell took late wickets to have Alstonville reeling at 2-15.

Elsewhere, a returning Luke Hamilton top-scored for Tintenbar-East Ballina with 61 against Lennox Head at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

Veteran Mick Warburton contributed 59 before they were bowled out for 184 in a team missing captain Nathan Hoey and heavy hitter Abe Crawford.

Leg-spinner Travis Clarke played a key role for the Pirates, taking 2-29 from 24 overs.

And the Casino Cavaliers bowled out Murwillumbah for 183 at Rabjones Oval, Murwillumbah.

Fast bowlers Tom Carlton and Mark Mison took three wickets each and the Cavs are 0-34 in reply.

HOOKER LEAGUE

CRICKET SCOREBOARD

BALLINA BEARS v POTTSVILLE

(at Fripp Oval, Ballina)

Ballina Bears won the toss

POTTSVILLE 1st innings:

J Bennett, c - b Cox37

T Burns, b Singh86

J Tripp, lbw Singh9

A Hassart, b Singh12

A Rogers, lbw Adams36

O Bone, not out102

B Wirth, c - b Carruthers33

A Simpkins,

c Barnett b Adams0

M Granger, b Adams7

B Engler, b Carruthers0

D Thoms, not out0

Sundries11

TOTAL9-333 (declared)

Fall 61 89 139 154 228 302 304 320 323.

Bowling: S Adams 20-0-93-3, R Lee 10-0-59-1, T Cox 3-1-19-1, B Carruthers 13.4-1-47-2, R Singh 11-0-53-3, B Jones 7-1-29-0, L Hall 2-0-11-0, B Richter 3-0-14-0.

BALLINA 1st innings:

R Singh, not out4

S Adams, c - b Bennett44

B Carruthers, not out3

Sundries3

TOTAL1-54

Fall 47.

Bowling: M Granger 4-1-18-0, T Burns 2-0-35-0, J Bennett 1-1-0-1.

TINTENBAR-EAST BALLINA

v LENNOX HEAD

(at Kingsford Smith Park,

Ballina)

Tintenbar-East Ballina won the toss

TINTENBAR-EAST BALLINA

1st innings:

M Gabriel, b Lyon7

L Hamilton, c Clarke b Lyon61

J Cox, run out12

B Crawford, c - b Fisher17

M Warburton,

c - b Maladay59

S Leahy, c - b Maladay15

C Daniels, c - b Clarke7

D Dirou, c - b Clarke0

J Barnwell, c - b Fisher0

H McClintock, not out0

Sundries6

TOTAL184

Bowling: C Maladay 14-4-25-2, O Cronin 11.4-3-50-1, T Murphy 6.5-1-24-0, J Lyon 10-2-31-2, T Clarke 24.1-11-29-2, T Fisher 11-4-22-2.

MARIST BROTHERS

v ALSTONVILLE

(at Oakes Oval, Lismore)

Marist Brothers won the toss

MARIST BROTHERS 1st innings:

A Simes, b Irwin45

B Cleaver, c - b McNally26

H Harris, b Wright26

P Martin, c - b Campey20

S Rose, c - b McNally34

J Seiffert, c - b McNally40

J Salkeld, not out31

TOTAL7-276 declared

Fall 62 91 116 142 203 207.

ALSTONVILLE 1st innings:

TOTAL2-15

CASINO CAVALIERS

v MURWILLUMBAH

(at Rabjones Oval,

Murwillumbah)

Murwillumbah won the toss

MURWILLUMBAH 1st innings:

TOTAL183

Bowling: R Mison 9.4-3-24-1, T Carlton 16-5-33-3, M Mison 9-2-22-3, N Ensby 7-1-31-0, A Nowlan 13-2-50-2, T Bennett 7-0-17-1.

CASINO CAVALIERS 1st innings:

T Bennett, not out22

M Bradshaw, not out12

TOTAL0-34