Moonshiners win it for their mate

ABOVE: Mullumbimby won the FNC rugby union second grade grand final on Saturday. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

IT WAS an emotional win for Mullumbimby when they took out the Far North Coast rugby union second grade grand final 20-7 over Ballina at Crozier Field, Lismore, on Saturday.

The Moonshiners carried a framed photograph of Tim Watkins during the celebrations in honour of the halfback who died after a hit-and-run in June.

"It was an emotional one and a big effort from the boys to finish the season the way they did,” club president David Dixon said.

"They all stuck together for Tim and it's a great result for the club and themselves.”

Mullumbimby has now won two premierships since 2016 and Dixon said the end-goal was to get the team into the first grade competition.

They were beaten in the 2017 grand final by Ballina before making the preliminary final last year and only lost one game this year.

"Retention of the young boys is important and we want to get up into first grade,” Dixon said. "A few guys will probably retire after this one but hopefully we can keep the nucleus of the team together.”

In other games, Evans River claimed its second premiership, winning the President's Cup 32-10 over Illuka.

The Killer Whales were premiers in 2017 and made it as far as the grand final last season.

Fullback Michael Miskle has enjoyed another big season and was the top point-scorer of President's Cup with 137.

Elsewhere, the Wollongbar-Alstonville Pearls won the inaugural women's sevens grand final 12-0 over Yamba.

Captain Shana Povey-Hyatt was named FNC Best and Fairest for the women's division while Samantha Wright and Georgia Taylor scored tries in the grand final.

The Pioneers claimed a sixth straight first grade premiership with a convincing 48-14 win over Casuarina.

AWARD WINNERS

Best and Fairest

First grade: Ed McGrath (Grafton)

Second grade: Nick Brydon (Ballina)

Women's sevens: Shana Povey-Hyatt (Wollongbar-Alstonville)

President's Cup: Ewen McQueen (Yamba)

Top point-scorers

First grade: Sam Kerry, 257 points (Wollongbar-Alstonville)

Second grade: Jaiden McDonald, 142 points (Wollongbar-Alstonville)

Women's sevens: Shana Povey-Hyatt, 196 points (Wollongbar-Alstonville)

President's Cup: Michael Miskle, 137 points (Evans River)

Other awards